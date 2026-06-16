How Sh10.5 billion electricity upgrade will transform Dodoma power supply

Dodoma. The government has stepped up investment in the energy sector with the launch of a Sh10.5 billion project to upgrade electricity distribution infrastructure in Kongwa District, Dodoma Region, and surrounding areas, aimed at improving reliability and supporting economic growth.

The project was launched on Tuesday, June 16, 2026, by Minister for Energy, Mr Deogratias Ndejembi, in the Mbande area, Kongwa, where he inaugurated a power switching station and an Automatic Voltage Regulator (AVR).

He said the government continues to prioritise the energy sector due to its central role in driving industrial development, investment, trade, and improved livelihoods.

Mr Ndejembi said major national projects, including the Julius Nyerere Hydropower Project, expansion of the national grid, and investment in renewable energy, have raised generation capacity to more than 4,000 megawatts.

“Reliable electricity supply is the foundation of industrial growth, business expansion, investment, and improved social services. That is why the government continues to invest heavily in this sector,” he said.

He added that Dodoma Region has been given special priority in energy infrastructure development due to its status as the country’s capital and administrative centre.

According to him, the project includes the construction of a switching station, the installation of a 20MVA voltage regulating transformer, and a 33kV transmission line from Zuzu to Mbande, covering 92 kilometres.

He said the new infrastructure will end reliance on a single transmission line previously supplying Kongwa from Dodoma City, which had led to unstable electricity supply amid rising demand.

“These investments will improve system stability, reduce outages, enhance voltage quality, and increase Tanesco’s capacity to meet current and future demand,” he said.

Tanzania Electric Supply Company (Tanesco) managing director, Mr Lazaro Twange, said the project was informed by assessments showing rising demand driven by expanding economic and social activities in Kongwa and surrounding districts.

He said completion of the project will improve electricity supply in Kongwa, Gairo, Chamwino, and parts of Mpwapwa, while also creating a conducive environment for investment and production.

“These infrastructures are designed to strengthen system stability, improve service reliability, and support socio-economic development,” he said.

Mr Twange urged citizens to protect the electricity infrastructure to safeguard continued benefits from government investments.

“We urge citizens to be the first protectors of this infrastructure by safeguarding it and reporting any acts of vandalism,” he said.

Kongwa Industrialists and Traders Association chairperson, Mr Nemes Ritte, welcomed the project, saying businesses had been affected by frequent power outages and low voltage.