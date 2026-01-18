Sh95bn contracts seek to extend power to 620 villages

Dodoma. The Electricity Transmission and Distribution Construction Company (ETDCO) has signed contracts worth Sh95.2 billion to implement Rural Energy Agency (REA) projects aimed at extending electricity to 620 villages in Katavi and Ruvuma regions.

The contracts were signed on January 17, 2026, in Dodoma during a ceremony presided over by the Minister for Energy, Mr Deogratius Ndejembi, who underscored the importance of integrity and effective supervision to ensure timely completion of the projects.

He said the projects would expand access to reliable electricity and help stimulate economic growth in the targeted areas.

REA Director General Mr Hassan Said urged contractors to adhere to quality standards in line with the government’s objective of providing dependable electricity services to Tanzanians.

ETDCO acting managing director Mr Richard Mwanja thanked the Ministry of Energy and REA for the confidence shown in the company, saying the company was ready to deliver the projects on schedule and in accordance with contractual requirements.

He said the projects are expected to be completed within three years and will initially benefit about 19,950 residents in Katavi and Ruvuma.

Mr Mwanja added that implementation of the projects is projected to create more than 500 jobs, including direct employment, and encouraged local residents to take advantage of the opportunities.