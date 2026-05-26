HTAF launches heart treatment fundraising campaign

Dar es Salaam. The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI), in partnership with the Heart Team Africa Foundation, has launched a nationwide fundraising campaign aimed at supporting children born with life-threatening heart conditions.

Dubbed the “Kutoa ni Moyo” campaign, the initiative seeks to mobilise Tanzanians and well-wishers to contribute towards treatment for children suffering from congenital heart disease.

The campaign was officially launched in Dar es Salaam on May 24 and is expected to raise awareness about the growing burden of heart disease among children in Tanzania while encouraging collective action to support affected families.

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Speaking during the launch, JKCI Executive Director Prof Peter Kisenge said the country continues to face a significant challenge in treating children born with heart defects, many of whom come from low-income families unable to afford specialised care.

“In Tanzania, over 16,000 children are born with heart problems annually. That means every single day, families wake up to news that could change their child’s future forever,” said Prof Kisenge.

He noted that although advances in cardiac treatment have improved survival rates globally, access to treatment remains difficult for many Tanzanian families due to the high cost of care.

“Around 4,000 children in Tanzania urgently require heart surgery. For many families, time is not just money, it is life. Through Kutoa ni Moyo, we are calling upon every Tanzanian, institution and corporate organisation to contribute and become part of this life-saving movement,” he said.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Heart Team Africa Foundation (HTAF), a non-profit organisation dedicated to supporting cardiovascular care in Tanzania and across Africa.

HTAF Chief Executive Officer Dr Naibyia Majani said the campaign is designed not only to raise funds, but also to encourage a culture of compassion and community support for vulnerable children.

“Tanzania has a long-standing culture of solidarity and community support. Kutoa ni Moyo transforms small individual contributions into a national force for impact,” she said.

“It is a movement built on compassion, unity and the belief that saving a child’s life is a responsibility we all share,” added Dr Majani.

According to health experts, cardiovascular diseases remain among the leading causes of illness globally, with congenital heart disease affecting thousands of children every year.

Medical practitioners say early diagnosis and access to surgery significantly improve survival chances, but treatment costs continue to place enormous pressure on many families.

“In every 100 children born with a heart defect, chances are someone in your community is silently fighting this battle right now. No parent should have to watch their child suffer simply because they cannot afford treatment,” said Dr Majani.