Mwanza. The MV Mwanza passenger vessel struck a rock on Lake Victoria at around 10.30am on Wednesday while transporting stakeholders from the transport sector on a tour of the lake.

Preliminary reports indicate that the incident occurred when the vessel was at risk of colliding with a passenger ferry travelling from Sengerema. The ferry's captain reportedly tried to avert collision.

Witness Bakari Mwigela said the ferry captain's quick reaction helped prevent a direct collision between the two vessels, although the MV Mwanza ended up striking a rock.

“The ship was about to hit a passenger ferry coming from Sengerema. The person operating the ferry reversed, and that was when the MV Mwanza hit a rock. Had he not reacted quickly and reversed, the MV Mwanza would have hit two rocks, causing them to fall,” Mr Mwigela said.