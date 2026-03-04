ICEA LION launches ‘Simba Wa Bima’ campaign to promote lifelong protection

Dar es Salaam. ICEA LION has unveiled Simba Wa Bima, a new campaign aimed at repositioning insurance as a lifelong partner for Tanzanians at every stage of life.

Launched on Monday, March 2, in Dar es Salaam, the initiative seeks to redefine how households perceive insurance from a statutory requirement to a dependable shield against life’s uncertainties.

Company officials said Simba Wa Bima — loosely translated as “The Lion of Insurance” — symbolises strength, vigilance and pride, reflecting the insurer’s commitment to stand with clients as they navigate milestones such as starting a family, launching a business or planning for retirement.

Speaking at the event on behalf of the Commissioner of the Tanzania Insurance Regulatory Authority (TIRA), Director of Compliance and Actuarial Services Alex Rocky said the regulator supports innovations that promote professionalism and public trust in the sector.

“We fully support the foundation of this Simba Wa Bima campaign by ICEA LION. We will continue to create an enabling environment for innovations like this to thrive and ensure that every Tanzanian who places their trust in the ‘Simba’ is served with the highest professional standards,” he said.

Mr Rocky noted that the insurance sector is undergoing transformation, moving away from perceptions of insurance as a burden towards voluntary protection embraced by individuals and businesses.

“Insurance is a vital pillar of our economy. It allows a homeowner to sleep peacefully knowing their property is protected, a driver to feel secure on the road, and a young person to confidently start a business,” he said.

A partner at every milestone

ICEA LION chief executive officer Jared Awando said the campaign reflects a deeper understanding of what protection means in people’s lives.

“Life is shaped by milestones. From education and work to family, business and retirement, each stage brings both opportunity and responsibility,” he said. “While people make plans for these moments, protection gives those plans the confidence to move forward. Through Simba Wa Bima, ICEA LION is reaffirming its role as a partner that stands with Tanzanians at every stage of life.”

Since entering the Tanzanian market in 1999, the insurer has built a presence across motor, health and property insurance segments, positioning itself around reliability and customer-focused service. Company officials said the new campaign marks the next phase of a 25-year legacy centred on trust and tailored solutions.

The launch coincided with an iftar gathering held in observance of the holy month of Ramadan, where guests and partners were hosted as part of the official unveiling of the campaign.

Through Simba Wa Bima, ICEA LION aims to deepen public awareness of insurance as a tool for financial security and resilience, while reinforcing its role in supporting Tanzania’s evolving economic landscape.