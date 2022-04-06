IGP Sirro rings changes in the police force

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Simon Siro has on Wednesday April 6, made a minor change in the Police Force.

The changes sees the move of four officers to different regions and departments within the Police Force.

According to a statement issued by the police chief spokesperson, David Misime, Dodoma Regional Police Commander, Onesmo Lyanga has been moved to the Police Head offices in Dodoma.

He has been replaced by Kaskazini Unguja Region Police Commander, Martin Otieno who will be replaced by Dar es Salaam Zonal Crime Officer (ZCO) Daniel Shillah.

Also, Mwanza Regional Crime Officer (RCO), Faustin Mafwele replaces Shillah as Dar es Salaam ZCO and his place has been filled by John Lwamlema who was his deputy.

“These are normal changes aimed at improving efficiency in fulfilling responsibility of protecting people with their properties,” the statement said.