Impart nutrition education to young parents: Experts

Dar es Salaam. Nutrition experts have called for greater education and support for young parents to improve child nutrition, warning that limited knowledge, financial constraints and unequal childcare responsibilities can undermine efforts to prevent malnutrition.

Nutrition officer Adventina Nyambuya told The Citizen that children’s health depended largely on the nutritional knowledge and practices of their caregivers. “A mother’s nutrition plays an important role in determining her child’s health. When a woman receives proper nutrition during pregnancy, she is more likely to give birth to a baby with a healthy birth weight,” she said.

Ms Nyambuya said young parents needed reliable information to meet their own nutritional needs while ensuring their children received adequate nourishment. She warned that conflicting advice on nutrition and parenting could lead to poor practices.

Girl Effect Tanzania Country Director Rita Mbeba said the organisation’s Mzazi Hodari project targeted parents aged between 10 and 24, providing guidance on nutrition, reproductive health and childcare.

She said young mothers, particularly those who became pregnant early, often needed additional support to understand their health needs and parenting responsibilities.

Psychologist Shabani Riziki said mothers should not be left to shoulder childcare responsibilities alone, noting that fathers also needed to participate in decisions about children’s meals, health and general welfare.

Economist Jumanne Usila said nutrition education should be complemented by financial literacy to help young families manage limited incomes and prioritise nutritious food.

The financial challenge is reflected in the State of Food Security and Nutrition in the World 2026 report. It estimates that the daily cost of a healthy diet in Tanzania reached $3.53 per person in 2025, while 73 percent of the population could not afford such a diet.

Mr Usila said young parents needed practical skills in budgeting, saving and developing income-generating activities to improve their ability to provide nutritious meals.