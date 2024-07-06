Internet body slams proposed 'X' platform ban in Tanzania

Dar es Salaam. The Internet Governance Tanzania Working Group (IGTWG) has strongly opposed the proposed shutdown of the X platform formerly known as Twitter.

The body has called for an approach to Internet governance that respects both cultural values and fundamental rights.

The recent calls for the "X" shutdown in Tanzania were first proposed by the CCM Youth Wing chairperson, Mr Mohamed Kawaida, who claimed that the platform adversely attributed to moral deterioration due to pornographic content and that it promotes homosexuality in the Tanzanian community.

The proposal garnered the support of different social groups such as religious leaders and sparked a heated debate on social media.

However, IGTWG says in its statement dated on July 3, 2024, that the proposed ban on the 'X' platform over homosexuality promotion and exposure to pornographic content was a weak argument that lacked substantial evidence.

The statement says it implies a lack of consideration and consultation with serious actors who directly use the X platform, as opposed to a group of people who do not understand what the platform is, how it works, and its critical role in the socio-economic and political landscape of Tanzania.

“Such claims should not form the basis for broad censorship measures without clear and compelling evidence,” reads part of the statement, emphasising that users are responsible for the content consumed online.

Regarding the moral impact on the youth caused by exposure to pornographic content, IGTWG says, its monitoring in Tanzania has identified that Telegram is the most used platform for displaying pornographic content.

“In contrast, 'X' is known for hosting serious discussions that are crucial to the welfare of Tanzania. Data from Global Digital Insights shows that 'X' has only 594,000 users, which constitutes approximately 0.91 percent of the total Tanzanian population,” reads another part.

About the platforms’ role in promoting homosexuality, IGTWG says in the statement that the platform primarily serves as a vital space for critical discourse and information sharing, essential for Tanzania's socio-economic development.

The Group says shutting down the platform will infringe upon the freedom of expression, negatively impact access to information, and cause economic complications, particularly for the self-employed youth, could set a bad precedent of future censorship and hinder journalism and media development in the country.

The decision, according to the statement, will also have negative impacts on other areas including the deficit in access to global information in health, education, environment, science, and cultural exchange, raising concerns about compromised personal citizen security, damaging the country’s reputation in the international community, and hindering digital inclusion to citizens.

Therefore, IGTWG has initiated dialogue with the Tanzania Communications Regulatory Authority (TCRA) to seek a constructive resolution regarding the matter, with the statement saying historically, shutting down social network platforms has aggravated issues rather than solving them.

“IGTWG is willing to organize an awareness workshop for the young political leaders and religious leaders advocating the shutdown of "X" to teach them what the "X" platform is as well as the significant impacts of internet shutdowns on the people of Tanzania and the country at large,” reads another part of the statement.

The statement further says IGTWG urges the government not to succumb to such campaigns and emphasises the need to explore alternative solutions by adopting collaborative approaches, with solutions that can effectively address concerns without resorting to drastic measures.