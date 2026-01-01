JKCI offers free heart screening and treatment for over 500 Arusha residents

Arusha. More than 500 residents of Arusha have benefited from free heart disease screening and treatment provided by the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) at the Arusha Lutheran Medical Center (ALMC), in an initiative aimed at raising public awareness on the importance of early health checks and timely treatment.

Speaking yesterday, during the ongoing cardiac outreach camp, JKCI Director General Dr Peter Kisenge said the response from the public had been encouraging, with many residents turning up for examinations and receiving treatment based on their medical conditions.

He said the camp, which began on December 29, 2025 and runs until January 5, 2026, has so far screened more than 500 people. Of these, 15 patients have been referred to JKCI’s main hospital in Dar es Salaam for specialised treatment.

Dr Kisenge added that among 36 children examined during the exercise, three will be referred to JKCI in Dar es Salaam for corrective procedures to close holes in their hearts.

“The turnout has been impressive, and it is gratifying to see that the education we provide through the media has been positively received. People are increasingly recognising the importance of knowing their health status early in order to begin treatment in good time,” he said.

He explained that the screening and treatment services are being offered in collaboration with the Medical Stores Department (MSD), and took the opportunity to inform residents of Arusha and neighbouring regions that JKCI has officially commenced operations at the hospital owned by the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Tanzania (ELCT), North Central Diocese.

Dr Kisenge said JKCI’s objective is to help the facility achieve its founding goals of becoming a major centre for specialised healthcare services, equipped with modern diagnostic and treatment facilities similar to those available at JKCI in Dar es Salaam.

“JKCI has enjoyed strong cooperation with the media, and I believe you will continue to educate the public on how to reduce the burden of heart diseases by avoiding excessive alcohol consumption, smoking and severe obesity. I also urge citizens to use this hospital to access services they previously sought at JKCI in Dar es Salaam,” he said.

On his part, ALMC consultant surgeon Dr Goodwill Kivuyo thanked the government for implementing a policy of partnering with faith-based institutions to bring healthcare services closer to the people and improve the overall performance of such facilities.

“This hospital is envisioned as a One Stop Centre for cardiac screening and treatment, as well as other services including orthopaedics, general surgery, internal medicine and paediatrics. Laboratory and radiology services will also be upgraded with modern equipment to enhance the quality of care,” Dr Kivuyo said.