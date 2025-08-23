Why Tanzania’s JKCI Sports Unit matters for athlete heart safety

Dar es Salaam. Athletes in Tanzania and neighbouring countries will now benefit from specialised cardiac screening services before participating in sporting activities, following the launch of a Sports Cardiac Unit at the Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI).

The development makes Tanzania the second country in Africa, after Egypt, to establish a dedicated sports cardiac unit.

The centre will focus on screening, raising awareness of heart diseases, and conducting research aimed at preventing sudden cardiac arrests and deaths among athletes.

Speaking during an event marking JKCI’s 10th anniversary held alongside the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Egyptian African Heart Association (EAHA) to collaborate in managing the unit, JKCI Executive Director, Dr Peter Kisenge, underscored the urgent need for such services.

“Tanzania is blessed with a growing number of talented athletes and vibrant sports clubs, but behind the energy and celebration lies a lesser-known truth: even athletes at peak fitness are not immune to cardiovascular complications,” he said.

“We are urging all athletes to undergo screening before engaging in sporting activity. Globally, we have seen cases of sudden cardiac arrest during training or competition, often in young, seemingly healthy individuals. These tragedies are preventable with proper screening, monitoring, and timely intervention,” added Dr Kisenge.

Sports Cardiology Coordinator, Dr Eva Wakuganda, revealed that about 150 athletes have already been screened.

She said JKCI has begun engaging major clubs such as Simba and Yanga, as well as schools, to join the initiative.

“Tanzania has a population of more than 10 million people involved in sports. The more one trains, the more changes occur in the respiratory system, muscles, and heart. Screening is crucial, as sudden deaths have been reported even in countries with well-established sports cardiology units,” she said.

Dr Wakuganda added that the project will not only raise awareness but also reach athletes across Tanzania, East Africa, and Central Africa.

“We aim to screen athletes, educate them on sudden cardiac death, provide life-saving equipment, and contribute to major research efforts on the continent,” she noted.

From a regional perspective, Consultant in International and Sports Cardiology Medicine at EAHA, Professor Amned Eissa, said the MoU with JKCI will strengthen knowledge exchange.