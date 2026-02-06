JKCI plans six-storey building to cater for rising patient load

Dar es Salaam. The Jakaya Kikwete Cardiac Institute (JKCI) branch at Dar Group Hospital plans to construct a building of more than six floors, at an estimated cost of between Sh8 billion and Sh24 billion. The project aims to respond to the rising number of patients seeking treatment at the facility.

The construction, expected to take two years, is intended to expand capacity and improve patient care, according to the hospital’s Director, Dr Tulizo Shemu.

Speaking to journalists at the hospital, Dr Shemu outlined the facility’s services and progress during 2025. He said that since the hospital began operations, patient numbers have steadily increased—from 200 to 300 daily in 2022, to between 500 and 600 per day by 2025.

He attributed the rise to the introduction of new services and the outreach health programmes under President Samia Suluhu Hassan’s initiative.

“Services were extended to residents of Mbagala in Temeke District, where 251 people were screened and treated for various conditions, including heart disease, hernia, chronic wounds, musculoskeletal and spinal problems, as well as dental and oral conditions,” Dr Shemu said. During the outreach, 198 individuals were diagnosed with various conditions and referred to JKCI Dar Group Hospital for further investigations and treatment initiation.

Dr Shemu also highlighted new services introduced in 2025. These include 24-hour ambulatory blood pressure monitoring, 24-hour electrocardiogram monitoring (ECG Holter), and treadmill stress tests to assess coronary blood vessels and the heart’s electrical system during exercise.

In total, JKCI Dar Group Hospital provided screening and treatment services to 138,699 people in 2025. Of these, 124,959 were adults and 13,740 were children. A total of 4,144 patients were admitted, including 3,031 adults and 1,113 children.

By comparison, the hospital served 133,756 patients in 2024—109,931 adults and 23,825 children—reflecting an overall increase of 4,943 patients in 2025.

The hospital offers a wide range of services, including cardiac care, dental and oral health, dermatology, treatment of infectious diseases such as malaria, emergency medical services, obstetrics and gynaecology, eye care, and ear, nose and throat (ENT) clinics.

Surgical services also expanded, with 1,874 patients undergoing procedures across multiple specialities. These included urological, orthopaedic, obstetric and gynaecological, ENT, women’s health-related, and general surgeries.