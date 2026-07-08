Kapinga urges Tanzanians to visit Sabasaba as locally made products continue to improve

Dar es Salaam. Minister for Industry and Trade, Ms Judith Kapinga (MP), has urged Tanzanians to continue visiting the 50th Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair (Sabasaba), saying this year’s exhibition has showcased major milestones in industrial development, technological innovation and the quality of locally manufactured products.

Speaking on July 8, 2026, after touring various exhibition stands, Ms Kapinga said public response to the fair has been overwhelming, prompting the Government to consider extending the exhibition by one more day to allow more people to participate and give traders additional time to conduct business.

She said the scale of the exhibition requires repeated visits, as it is impossible to explore all the stands in a single day, adding that she was impressed by exhibitors’ preparations and the quality of products on display.

Ms Kapinga said the 2026 exhibition has featured a wide range of modern technologies, including electric vehicles, hybrid cars, fully compressed natural gas (CNG)-powered vehicles, as well as advanced electric-powered machinery, reflecting the growth of Tanzania’s industrial sector and the adoption of environmentally friendly technologies.

She added that locally manufactured products have continued to improve in quality, particularly in terms of value addition and packaging, demonstrating the impact of Government efforts to empower citizens economically and promote domestic production.

“Citizens should continue turning up to visit Sabasaba. There are more opportunities available this year, making it the right time to learn, do business and witness the progress being made by Tanzania’s industries,” Ms Kapinga said.