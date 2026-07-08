Tanzania pushes for intellectual property systems that support innovation, jobs and growth

Geneva. Tanzania has called for inclusive, balanced and future-oriented intellectual property (IP) systems to drive innovation, create jobs, and promote sustainable development.

The call was made on Wednesday, July 8, 2026, by Tanzania's Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, Ambassador Hoyce Temu.

She made the call during the 68th series of meetings of the Assemblies of the Member States of the World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO).

Addressing the assembly, Ms Temu thanked the chairperson and vice-chairs for their leadership, congratulated WIPO Director General Daren Tang on his reappointment and commended the Secretariat for its preparations.

She said Tanzania aligned itself with statements delivered by South Africa on behalf of the African Group and Nepal on behalf of the Least Developed Countries.

Ms Temu who represented Tanzania's Permanent Representative to the United Nations and other international organisations in Geneva, Ambassador Dr Abdallah Possi, said Tanzania views intellectual property as a strategic driver of innovation, creativity, industrialisation and sustainable socio-economic development.

"In an increasingly knowledge-based economy, artificial intelligence has the potential to accelerate innovation and economic growth. Inclusive intellectual property frameworks, technology transfer and capacity building are essential to enable developing countries to benefit from emerging technologies," he said.

Joining Ambassador Temu at the meeting were the chief executive officer and director general of the business registrations and licensing agency (Brwla), Mr Godfrey Nyaisa; the Zanzibar Business and Property Registration Agency (BPRA) executive director, Khamis Juma Khamis; and the World Bank (WB) Tanzania senior communications officer, Loy Nabeta.

The delegation expressed appreciation to WIPO for its continued technical and capacity-building support to Tanzania.

Key areas of cooperation include the Intellectual Property Management Clinic for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) and start-ups, the establishment of a WIPO Intellectual Property Training Institution, technology transfer initiatives through universities and research institutions, intellectual property enforcement training, the Electronic Data Management Project, installation of the IPAS 4 system in Zanzibar, and capacity building in patent examination and intellectual property education.

Dr Temu reaffirmed Tanzania's commitment to strengthening its intellectual property system through legal reforms, improved service delivery, effective enforcement, institutional capacity building and greater public awareness.

She said the reforms are intended to ensure that intellectual property contributes more effectively to innovation, investment, entrepreneurship, job creation and sustainable economic growth.