Kikwete hails Pemba’s growth, opens digital Immigration Office

Pemba. Former Tanzanian President Jakaya Kikwete expressed satisfaction with the implementation of development projects across Pemba Island, saying they improve the delivery of social services, boost the economy, and increase citizens’ income.

Mr Kikwete made the remarks on Monday, January 5, 2025, while addressing residents following the opening of the Immigration Office in Micheweni, North Pemba, as part of celebrations ahead of the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution.

He said Pemba has seen significant development compared with previous years, thanks to improved service delivery infrastructure, and urged residents to continue supporting the government.

“Pemba today is different from the past. Truly, many development projects have been implemented here, and this is something we must continue to support as part of ongoing efforts,” he said.

On the new office, he said it will operate using digital systems, allowing faster service delivery to both residents and visitors.

“I am genuinely satisfied with the major changes across various sectors, which are driving economic growth and increasing citizens’ income. Looking at the construction of roads and ports, this is a major step by the leaders in office towards opening up Pemba economically,” he said.

“The construction of this Immigration Office is part of building user-friendly infrastructure managed through digital systems, in line with advances in science and technology,” added Mr Kikwete.

The Minister of Home Affairs, Mr George Simbachawene, said strengthening immigration offices improves accountability and promotes efficient, citizen-friendly services.

He said the sixth phase government is committed to ensuring that staff have adequate accommodation, which will motivate them to perform their duties effectively.

The minister added that the government will continue allocating budgets for constructing offices and staff housing, particularly in border areas, to eliminate accommodation challenges and improve border management.

He noted that the Immigration Department has made significant progress by introducing electronic systems for service delivery at its offices in mainland Tanzania and Zanzibar.

“Currently, we have electronic systems for issuing passports and online visa applications, which have largely removed the inconvenience faced by visitors on arrival, allowing them to receive services promptly,” he said.

He added that an electronic border management and control system has been installed to improve security efficiency and enhance national safety.

He explained that the system has improved monitoring of people entering and leaving the country, while also accelerating the collection of non-tax revenue for the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar (RGZ).

Presenting a technical report on the project, the Zanzibar Vice President’s Office Permanent Secretary, Dr Islam Seif, said the project cost a total of Sh2.549 billion.

He said the RGZ will continue allocating funds from revenue collected by the Immigration Department in Zanzibar to support the implementation of national projects.

The Tanzanian Commissioner General of Immigration, Dr Anna Makakala, praised the Zanzibar government for its cooperation in strengthening the department.

“We thank the RGZ for providing land and funds to construct offices and staff housing. We are pleased with this support,” said Dr Makakala.

She added that the Immigration Department will manage and utilise the buildings properly to ensure they serve their intended purpose.