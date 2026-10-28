Kilombero Sugar donates 4 tonnes of sugar to support vulnerable groups

Ifakara. Kilombero Sugar Company Limited has donated four tonnes of sugar to support a free bread initiative benefiting more than 1,500 vulnerable people across Kilombero District.

The donation, handed over on October 28, 2026, is part of the company's three-year partnership with the Franciscan Sisters of Charity through Upendo Sisters' Bakery, which produces and distributes free bread to vulnerable groups.

The contribution marks Phase I of the company's commitment for the 2026/27 financial year, with a further donation expected in the second phase next year.

Speaking during the handover ceremony, Kilombero Sugar's Communication and Stakeholder Relations Manager, Mr Victor Byemelwa, said the partnership supports community-led efforts to improve people's well-being.

He said the company was committed to supporting initiatives that provide practical assistance to vulnerable groups, including children and patients who depend on the programme.

Kilombero District Commissioner Dunstan Kyobya commended the company for its contribution, urging other stakeholders to support sustainable initiatives addressing community needs.

He said Kilombero Sugar had contributed 10 tonnes of sugar since the partnership began in November 2025, against its three-year pledge of 23 tonnes.

“I call upon other stakeholders to emulate Kilombero Sugar by investing in sustainable initiatives that support vulnerable communities,” he said.

Under the agreement, the company pledged to donate six tonnes of sugar in the 2025/26 financial year, eight tonnes in 2026/27 and nine tonnes in 2027/28.

The Free Bread Initiative, launched in 2001 and managed by the Franciscan Sisters of Charity through Upendo Sisters' Bakery, provides free bread and breakfast to vulnerable people.

The programme serves more than 25 institutions and community units, including orphanages, schools and hospitals, supporting children, adolescents, patients and other people in need.

Speaking on behalf of the initiative, Sister Raymunda Mgaya said demand for the programme's services had increased over the years, making continued support from partners essential.

She thanked Kilombero Sugar for helping sustain bread production and distribution to vulnerable members of the community.