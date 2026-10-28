Tanzania seeks to prepare locals for oil, gas opportunities

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania is seeking to prepare local companies and young professionals to compete for jobs and business opportunities in the oil and gas industry, with the government calling for measures to build domestic capacity before exploration projects advance.

The call comes as the country expands natural gas exploration, following a recent discovery of 223 billion cubic feet of gas in the Mnazi Bay Block.

Existing operations have also created business opportunities, with Tanzanian firms securing contracts worth more than Sh20 billion.

Vice-President Deogratius Ndejembi issued the directive on October 28, 2026, during the signing of four exploration licences covering Mnazi Bay North, West Songo Songo, Lindi-Mtwara and Eyasi-Wembere.

The licences mark the first time the Tanzania Petroleum Development Corporation (TPDC) has received its own exploration licences, giving the national oil company a more direct role in searching for oil and natural gas.

Preparing Tanzanian companies and specialists early will be essential to increasing local participation as exploration advances.

“We must not wait until projects have started or until data collection has been completed before we begin looking for local content,” Mr Ndejembi said.

He directed the ministry of Energy to develop a strategic plan through the Petroleum Upstream Regulatory Authority (PURA) to prepare young Tanzanians and local companies to compete for employment, contracts and supply opportunities.

He also cautioned against foreign-owned businesses registering in Tanzania and presenting themselves as local companies to access opportunities reserved for Tanzanians.

“There is a bit of trickery, where a foreign company comes and registers here, then presents itself as a local company when it comes to local content. We want local companies that are genuinely owned by Tanzanians themselves,” he said.

Similarly, minister for Energy Dr Juma Homera said local participation in the oil and gas sector was both a legal and policy requirement, with the government seeking to widen access to employment, training and opportunities for domestic companies.

“Our aim is to see citizens benefit from these resources through employment opportunities, training and the capacity-building of experts, as well as Tanzanian companies participating appropriately,” he said.

Additionally, PURA director-general Dr Charles Sangweni said the new licences offered an opportunity to turn commitments on local content into greater participation by Tanzanians.

“We have been talking about local content; now we are entering into full local content because TPDC is ours and its employees are ours,” he said.

He said PURA would continue working with the Energy Ministry, TPDC and other stakeholders to ensure activities complied with the law, regulations and licence conditions.

On top of that, TPDC managing director Mussa Makame said the corporation would consider local participation and the involvement of surrounding communities as it carried out exploration activities.