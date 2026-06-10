KWG unveils World Cup 2026 experience upgrade as Dar es Salaam prepares for global football fever

Dar es Salaam. As the world counts down to the kick-off of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, one of Dar es Salaam’s leading entertainment hubs, KWG, has completed major preparations to welcome football fans set to follow the tournament in a unique and immersive setting.

From food and beverages to entertainment and match-viewing infrastructure, everything has been carefully put in place to ensure fans enjoy a premium experience throughout the month-long competition, which is expected to attract millions of viewers worldwide.

The 2026 World Cup is already being billed as historic, as it will be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, and will feature more teams than ever before in the tournament’s history.

In response to the scale of the event, KWG has stepped up its preparations, aiming to provide football lovers with the best possible environment to follow every match from the group stages through to the final.

A key focus has been placed on food service, with kitchen teams preparing a wide-ranging menu designed to cater for the diverse tastes of visitors expected across its outlets during the tournament.

At the same time, the bar section has been upgraded with an expanded selection of beverages, offering fans a relaxed and vibrant atmosphere as they enjoy live action from stadiums around the world.

To ensure the entertainment does not stop after the 90 minutes on the pitch, KWG has lined up DJs and curated music programmes to keep the energy alive before kick-off, during half-time and after matches.

The preparations also include significant investment in live broadcast equipment, with more than 100 screens installed across its branches to guarantee clear and uninterrupted viewing for every customer.

The expansion of screens is expected to ease congestion during high-profile fixtures involving global football giants such as Brazil, Argentina, England, France, Germany and Spain.

KWG has also strengthened its customer service operations, training additional staff to ensure efficient service delivery despite the anticipated surge in fans throughout the tournament period.

Its branches in Mlimani City, Masaki, Mikocheni and Coco Beach are expected to become key meeting points for football fans across Dar es Salaam, offering a shared, high-energy viewing experience.

The World Cup opening festivities are scheduled to begin at 8:30pm East African Time at the Estadio Azteca, featuring international performers ahead of the opening match.