Dar es Salaam. Tanzania and other Southern African Development Community (Sadc) countries have called for increased investment in groundwater exploration, monitoring and management as climate change intensifies pressure on conventional water sources.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Water, Ms Mwajuma Waziri, said on Saturday, November 21, 2026, during the eighth Sadc Groundwater Conference in Dar es Salaam that recurring droughts and floods were making surface water increasingly unreliable.

She underscored the need for countries to strengthen groundwater management to cushion communities against climate-related disruptions.

"Groundwater remains the ultimate buffer, a critical lifeline for survival and the bedrock of our socio-economic resilience," she said.

Furthermore, Ms Waziri said water security was fundamental to national security, given its importance to food production, energy, economic development and social stability.

Held under the theme Shared Aquifers, Equal Voices: Accelerating Groundwater Resilience for a Water-Secure Future, the conference brought together delegates from 24 countries to discuss sustainable groundwater management, regional cooperation and investment opportunities.

Ms Waziri commended the Sadc Groundwater Management Institute (Sadc-GMI) for strengthening Tanzania's groundwater management capacity through technical cooperation and grant-supported projects.

She cited the Groundwater Monitoring Project, which has enhanced institutional capacity to monitor aquifers supporting Dar es Salaam's water supply, and the Zukoni project, which has promoted groundwater exploration and management in Dodoma.

She also highlighted the Central Groundwater Project, saying targeted interventions had helped address local water security challenges and strengthen rural communities' resilience to climate shocks.

She said these initiatives demonstrated the importance of sustained investment as Tanzania pursued its Development Vision 2050 ambition of becoming a trillion-dollar economy.

Sadc Secretariat Director of Infrastructure and Services Rauna Mukumangeni said countries needed stronger mechanisms to protect and manage shared aquifers.

She warned that pollution, unsustainable water abstraction and weak institutional arrangements threatened groundwater resources, which support households, agriculture, industries and ecosystems.

"Groundwater is not simply a resource to extract. It is a strategic natural asset to manage, value and protect," she said.

Ms Mukumangeni stressed that aquifers crossed national boundaries, requiring cooperation, reliable data and coordinated planning.

She highlighted approximately 25 sub-grant projects in 12 member states under the World Bank-supported Global Environment Facility-funded Sustainable Groundwater Management Project.

With the programme's second phase expected to end in May 2027, she urged delegates to identify three to five bankable groundwater investments and strengthen transboundary cooperation.

Sadc-GMI executive director James Sauramba said implementation, financing and institutional capacity remained major challenges despite progress in regional groundwater discussions.

"Ambition must be matched with financing. An ambition without financing is merely an hallucination," he said.

He called for stronger policies, harmonised data, improved enforcement and greater participation of young professionals.