Law society, rights group, Dr Slaa sue Minister Katambi over political rally ban

Kigoma. The Tanganyika Law Society (TLS), in collaboration with the Legal and Human Rights Centre (LHRC) and veteran politician Dr Willbrod Slaa, has filed a constitutional petition challenging Home Affairs Minister Patrobas Katambi’s directive banning political party public meetings.

The petition, filed under a certificate of urgency at the High Court’s Tabora Sub-Registry, names Mr Katambi personally alongside the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), and the Attorney General (AG) as respondents.

The registered trustees of opposition parties Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo have also been joined to the proceedings.

The petition stems from remarks made by Mr Katambi in Parliament on June 26, 2026, when he announced a nationwide ban on public meetings organised by political parties, citing security concerns, and directed the IGP to enforce the order.

The ban was subsequently reinforced by Prime Minister, Dr Mwigulu Nchemba, the Leader of Government Business in Parliament, during a visit to Singida Region.

According to the petitioners, the directive has since been implemented by the IGP, his deputies, and other police officers across the country.

They argue that the minister’s statements and directives are discriminatory and violate Articles 12, 13(1), (2), and (4), and 29(1) and (2) of the Constitution.

The petition further contends that the ban infringes the constitutional freedoms of expression, opinion, and communication guaranteed under Article 18, as well as citizens’ right to participate in public affairs under Article 21(1) and (2).

The petitioners argue that neither Mr Katambi, in his personal capacity, nor the Minister for Home Affairs has constitutional or statutory authority to restrict or suspend rights guaranteed by the Constitution.

They are asking the High Court to declare that Mr Katambi’s statements banning political party meetings, including those organised by Chadema and ACT-Wazalendo, are unconstitutional and inconsistent with the Constitution.

They also seek a declaration that the Minister for Home Affairs has no constitutional or statutory powers to suspend the rights and freedoms cited in the petition.