Zambia hopes to agree new IMF programme by year-end, finance minister says

Zambia hopes to reach agreement with the ‌International Monetary Fund on a new support programme by the end of the year to attract investment ​and drive economic growth, Finance Minister ​Situmbeko Musokotwane said on Thursday.

"Our wish is ⁠that certainly before the end of the ​year, we should have agreed with the Fund," ​Musokotwane told Reuters in an online interview.

The copper-rich Southern African country's most recent IMF programme ended in January, with ​total disbursements of $1.7 billion helping it emerge ​from a protracted debt-restructuring process.

"We need to do more ‌than ⁠just get out of the debt crisis. We need to attract investments now so that growth takes place and jobs are created. And ​investors, or ​some of ⁠the investors, certainly feel more comfortable when there's an IMF programme ​in place. So this is where ​we ⁠are," Musokotwane added.