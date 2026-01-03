Leadership appointments in Chadema Nyasa spark tension among regional officials

Dar es Salaam. The appointment of chairpersons and secretaries for the standing committees of Chadema’s Nyasa region has caused tension among party leaders.

On January 1, 2026, the Nyasa Regional Chairman, Joseph Mbilinyi, announced the appointments, a move opposed by some members of the regional executive committee who claim the proper procedure was not followed.

The members (who asked not to be named) said the announcement was the only step taken, but the regional secretariat’s role to receive applications and propose candidates to the executive committee did not take place.

They also alleged that the executive committee did not formally receive and review the secretariat’s recommendations, and that the process for committees to elect their chairpersons and have the regional leadership confirm their positions was not followed.

One member told Mwananchi that they have submitted complaints to the party’s Secretary-General, requesting action to resolve the misunderstandings causing the tension.

The appointments

According to a statement issued by Mbilinyi on January 1, 2026, the appointed leaders are:

Finance Committee: Fanuel Siame (Chairperson), Angumbwike Ntuli (Secretary)

Manifesto Committee: Leonard Fumbo (Chairperson), Elijah Simbeye (Secretary)

Training Committee: Frank Nkana (Chairperson), Emily Mwakilembe (Secretary)

Candidates Committee: Obadia Mwaipalu (Chairperson), Neema Kasinge (Secretary)

Construction Committee: Bruce Nyamwangi (Chairperson), Frank Kifunda (Secretary)

ICT Committee: Daniel Naftari (Chairperson), Fikiri Zambi (Secretary)

Law and Human Rights Committee: Fredrick Kihwelo (Chairperson), Irene Mhando (Secretary)

Grassroots Chadema Committee: Pascal Haonga (Chairperson)

When contacted by Mwananchi, party spokesperson Sugu did not answer calls or respond to messages.

However, Grace Shio, the regional secretary, defended the appointments, saying the process followed party guidelines. “Even those complaining know their claims are not valid. We followed all steps,” Shio said.

Objections to the process

A senior regional official (name withheld) told Mwananchi that the appointments did not follow party procedures. According to party guidelines, committee formation begins at the regional secretary’s office, which announces the positions to party members.

“Eligible members submit applications to the regional secretary. Once received, the senior regional leadership committee reviews and ranks applicants based on suitability for the specific committee. The leadership committee then finalizes committee appointments, assigning members where they can contribute most, even if not for the position they applied for,” the official said.

The official added that the leadership committee can also appoint members outside the applicants to add value and enhance committee performance.

Once appointments are proposed, the regional executive committee reviews and forwards them to the members for the election of chairpersons. Once elected, secretaries are confirmed by the executive committee.

Party leadership responds

Meanwhile, Chadema (Bara) Deputy Secretary-General Amani Golugwa said that under the party constitution, regional executive committees have the authority to make proposals after member applications, which are then submitted to the leadership council.

“This responsibility cannot be interfered with by any other body. If there are complaints, the Secretary-General’s office will handle them. We will need a report from the regional executive committee on whether the proper procedures and regulations were followed. If everything is correct, we clarify as needed. If there are constitutional or procedural violations, we will help ensure compliance,” Golugwa said.