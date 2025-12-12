Chadema declares October 29 elections ‘null and void’

Dar es Salaam. Chadema has declared the October 29, 2025 General Election “null and void,” calling for all results to be cancelled and replaced with a fresh poll supervised by an independent electoral body under strict local and international oversight.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, however, recently defended the October 29 polls, saying they were legitimate and that Chadema was not barred from participating but chose not to for fear of losing.

“The process was free, fair and conducted within the bounds of the law,” she said, dismissing claims that her administration lacked legitimacy.

The President noted that the decision by some political actors to withdraw was self-initiated, not imposed by the State.

“Nobody stopped them. They withdrew on their own. They knew they were heading into a contest they would not win,” she said.

In April, Chadema was disqualified from participating after failing to sign the 2025 Election Code of Ethics as part of its No Reform, No Election agenda. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had warned that parties refusing to sign the code would automatically be disqualified from the October 29 polls to elect a president, MPs, and councillors.

President Hassan described CCM’s landslide victory as a reflection of the government’s record over the past four years.

“CCM achieved a big victory because of the work we have done socially and economically. Tanzanians saw the progress and made their choice,” she said.

Addressing criticism of the post-election security crackdown, the President added: “These were not demonstrations. These were organised acts of violence aimed at causing chaos and toppling the government. No responsible nation would stand by and watch. We took an oath to protect this country and its people. The government you elected is lawful, and we will continue to fulfil our duties.”

Chadema formally announced its stance in Dar es Salaam through its Vice Chairman (Mainland), John Heche, on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Reading the statement adopted by the party’s Central Committee, Mr Heche said: “The election was conducted in an environment that made a legitimate outcome impossible. The entire process lacks legal, political and moral credibility.”

The statement claims NEC has no independence in its appointment, structure, or operations, making it impossible for citizens to trust the electoral process.

“The commission failed to uphold the rights of citizens to participate freely and fairly,” it said, describing the election as “fundamentally compromised.”

Chadema insists the results cannot be recognised. “President Samia Suluhu Hassan did not gain lawful authority from this process. She is an illegitimate leader who did not obtain the consent of the people, and governance emerging from the October 29 poll rests on repression and the abuse of state institutions,” Mr Heche said.

The party cited widespread violations, including detention of leaders, disruption of campaigns, restrictions on gatherings, interference with communication, and the use of violence and intimidation before, during, and after the election.

“Chadema members and supporters were subjected to arrests, assaults, disappearances and threats aimed at discouraging participation. Communication channels were blocked and the heavy presence of security forces distorted the environment necessary for free political engagement,” Mr Heche said.

Chadema insists a full, impartial investigation is needed. “It is necessary to form a commission of local and international experts to examine killings, disappearances, torture, unlawful detentions, and other acts committed against citizens,” the statement read. Several people remain unaccounted for, and families have not received answers regarding missing relatives. “Tanzanians deserve truth, justice and accountability. Those who planned, financed or executed these violations must be held fully responsible,” Mr Heche said.

The party is also demanding compensation for families who lost relatives, those who suffered permanent injuries, and citizens whose property was destroyed. “These were not ordinary losses but consequences of the state’s unlawful actions,” the statement added.

Chadema is calling for sweeping reforms across governance and legal structures. “The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties, the courts, security organs, and local government systems must be reformed. Current arrangements have failed to guarantee justice, equality, and political freedoms,” it said.

The party also demands a new constitution. “The shortcomings in the 1977 Constitution have contributed to repeated electoral crises and concentrated power in ways that undermine democratic accountability. Tanzania needs a free, fair and trustworthy electoral system,” the statement read.

To restore confidence in governance, Chadema is calling for a Transitional Government. “It will oversee comprehensive reforms and organise a fresh, credible election. It must not be led by President Hassan and must be a neutral, widely accepted leadership structure supported by local and international institutions,” it added.

Chadema also announced it will not cooperate with the current administration. “Avoid meetings or engagements that may be used to legitimise a government we do not recognise,” Mr Heche directed party leaders and supporters.

The party says it stands with young people, activists, religious leaders and all citizens calling for political change, constitutional reforms, and a credible democratic future.