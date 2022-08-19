LHRC calls on government to lift ban on political rallies

By Naomi Achien'g More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The Legal and Human Rights Center (LHRC) director, Anna Henga has on Friday August 19, called on government to allow political parties to hold public rallies which was outlawed in 2016.

“The government should also ensure that Tanzanians get a new constitution before 2025 because it is needed now,” said Ms Henga.

Read: Political, civil rights under threat in Tanzania: report



Political parties in the country were banned from holding public rallies shortly after the fifth phase government came into power under the guise that they were a destruction to developmental activities.

Ms Henga was speaking in Dar es Salaam at the launch of the Month of Democracy as a step towards the commemoration of World Democracy Day on September 15.

“We have decided to start these commemorations in August until the day of the summit.”

She also touched on the contribution of LHRC in defending and promoting democracy in Tanzania, including opening various proceedings of interest to the public in local, regional and international courts of law.

Ms Henga added that for about 27 years, since the LHRC was established, it has been at the forefront of defending, protecting and preserving democratic rights in this country, especially when they see serious violations of democratic rights contrary to the constitution.

“LHRC has also been preparing model bills in the area of democratic rights. We recently prepared model bills for election laws and those of political parties, the goal being to show the authorities how election laws and those of political parties should be,” she said

During the month, they will hold conferences on the assessment of 30 years of democracy in Tanzania and educate the public on the importance of the new Constitution.

The month shall conclude with a debate on democratic rights expected to take place on September 15 at the Julius Nyerere International Convention Center (JNICC).