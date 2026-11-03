Lissu’s brother to be buried in Singida on November 10

Arusha. Alute Mugwai Lissu, the elder brother of Chadema chairman Tundu Lissu, is expected to be buried on Tuesday, November 10, 2026, in Mahambe Village, Singida Region, following a farewell service in Arusha.

Mr Alute died on the night of Sunday, November 1, 2026, at Selian Hospital in Arusha.

Speaking about the funeral arrangements on Tuesday, November 3, 2026, the family spokesperson, who is also the deceased’s younger brother, Dr Vincent Lissu, said the farewell service would be held on Monday, November 9, at St Theresa Catholic Church in Arusha, starting at 1 pm.

He said the body would be transported to Singida later that day for burial on Tuesday, November 10, 2026.

He said a brief service would also be held at the deceased’s home on Sunday, November 8, in the evening, ahead of the main farewell service.

“On Monday, we plan to hold a service here in Arusha at St Theresa Church, starting at 1pm, to bid him farewell. We expect to transport the body to Singida later that day for burial,” he said.

Dr Vincent said the funeral arrangements had taken time because some family members were waiting for the verdict in a court case involving their relative, Mr Tundu Lissu, scheduled for Friday, November 6, 2026, in Dar es Salaam.

He said some relatives would first travel to Dar es Salaam to follow up the proceedings before joining other family members for the funeral activities.