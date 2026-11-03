NECTA Examination Results: Standard Seven pass rate rises to 85.22 percent

Lissu’s brother to be buried in Singida on November 10

New Content Item (2)

By  Janeth Mushi

Related

Latest

  1. Dira 2050 dream tested as PSLE science grades drop

  2. Rain leaves Mbeya residents homeless as floods sweep away 125 houses

  3. Mkenda: Tanzanians’ innovations must undergo scientific verification

  4. Tanzania to review spending plans following MPs’ advice

  5. Yanga, Simba, Azam get CAF approval to play group-stage matches at Uhuru Stadium

In the headlines

View All