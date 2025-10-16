Lissu treason case adjourned following death of registrar

Dar es Salaam. The High Court has adjourned the treason trial of Chadema national chairperson Tundu Lissu earlier than scheduled following the death of Ms Asha Mwetindwa, the Deputy Registrar of the Shinyanga sub-registry.

The case, which is being heard at the High Court’s Dar es Salaam sub-registry, resumed on October 15, 2025, with Mr Lissu continuing to cross-examine the second prosecution witness, Police Inspector John Kaaya, from the Cybercrime Investigation Unit under the office of the Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

However, the proceedings were cut short at around 11 am instead of the usual closing time, after news broke of Ms Mwetindwa’s passing.

Mr Lissu faces a charge of treason for allegedly making statements that threatened the Government of the United Republic of Tanzania, contrary to Section 39(2)(d) of the Penal Code.

According to the charge sheet, on April 3, 2025, in Dar es Salaam, Mr Lissu, being a citizen of Tanzania, allegedly expressed intent to threaten the government by publishing statements on social media, saying in part:

“If they say this position signals rebellion, it’s true... because we’re saying we’ll stop the election, we’ll mobilise resistance — that’s how change happens... so we’re going to make it messy... we’ll really disrupt this election... we’re going to make it very chaotic...”

The case is before a panel of three judges led by Justice Dunstan Ndunguru, the Resident Judge of the Iringa sub-registry, alongside Justices James Karayemaha and Ferdinand Kiwonde.

Before the cross-examination resumed, the lead State Attorney, Senior State Counsel Lenatus Mkude, informed the court of Ms Mwetindwa’s death and sought permission for the hearing to be shortened to allow court officials to attend the burial.

“Two days ago, after the adjournment of this case, we received news of the passing of a staff member of the High Court, Shinyanga Zone. According to tradition, we normally participate in such events. Since this is a criminal case, we propose that the hearing continue only until 11 a.m. before adjournment,” Mr Mkude told the court.

Mr Lissu said he had no objection to the request and asked the prosecution to convey his condolences to the bereaved family.

The court then proceeded with the cross-examination, during which Mr Lissu questioned the witness about the evidence he had presented earlier.

At 11 a.m., the hearing was adjourned as requested by the prosecution.

Justice Ndunguru postponed the trial to Thursday, October 16, when the defence will continue cross-examining the witness.

Highlights from the cross-examination

Lissu: After all I asked you on Monday, did you have time to rewatch the video of April 3, 2025, which you said you first saw on April 4, 2025?

Witness: No.

Lissu: Are you aware that distributing or helping to distribute treasonous material is itself an offence of treason?

Witness: I am not aware.

Lissu: Do you know that under our laws, making a statement alone cannot constitute treason?

Witness: I am not aware.

Lissu: Is it true that, for an act to qualify as treason, there must first be intent?

Witness: True.

Lissu: And that intent must be proven either by written or physical acts?

Witness: True.

Lissu: Is it true that my meeting on April 3 was broadcast live by Jambo TV?

Witness: True.

Lissu: And it is also true that I (Lissu) am not an employee of Jambo TV nor have any connection to it?

Witness: I did not investigate the people behind Jambo TV.

Lissu: Did you record in your police statement that I was wearing a combat jacket with a flag in the background?

Witness: No, I didn’t.

Lissu: Did you submit the flash drive containing the video to the court?

Witness: Not yet.

Lissu: So it’s correct to say no one else has seen it — not the judges nor the prosecution?

Witness: True.

Lissu: Does the government conduct the general election?

Witness: True.

Lissu: And the charges against me claim I sought to mobilise people to stop the 2025 general election. Is that true or not?

Witness: It depends.

Lissu: Have you properly examined the charge sheet?

Witness: I haven’t.

Lissu: So you don’t know exactly what I’m charged with?