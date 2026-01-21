Lissu to send special message in honour of Chadema founder Edwin Mtei

Arusha. The national chairman of Chadema currently held at Ukonga Prison over treason charges, Tundu Lissu, is set to send a special message paying tribute to the party’s founder, Edwin Mtei.

The message is expected to be collected and read during a memorial service for Mtei on 23 January 2026, ahead of his funeral on 24 January at his home in Tengeru, Arusha.

Deputy Secretary-General of Chadema, Amani Golugwa, told journalists that the memorial will provide an opportunity for members and the public to remember Mtei’s life and his contributions across politics, government service, and social initiatives.

“Although he was a Chadema leader, the memorial is for everyone. It will bring people together, offering a chance to reconcile and heal,” Golugwa said.

Golugwa added that Chadema plans to use the occasion to unite members and address divisions that arose during last year’s internal party elections.

“Chadema is a strong and stable party. One of Mzee Mtei’s legacies is leaving behind a party grounded in justice and integrity,” he said.

Due to his advanced age, Mtei was unable to leave any formal instructions for the party before the internal elections in January 2025. Efforts to meet him afterwards were hampered by his health, but his guidance continues to shape the party’s direction.

Mzee Mtei was born on 12 July 1932 in Marangu, Moshi, Kilimanjaro region. He passed away on the night of 19 January 2026 while en route to Selian Hospital for treatment.

During his distinguished career, Mtei held several top positions, including serving as the first Governor of the Bank of Tanzania from 1966, and later as Minister of Finance and Planning from 1978 to 1981.