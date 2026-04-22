Loans Board, Posta partner to ease student loan application process

Dar es Salaam. The Higher Education Students’ Loans Board (HESLB) and the Tanzania Posts Corporation (Posta) have signed a cooperation agreement aimed at reducing challenges faced by students applying for higher education loans.

The agreement would see the two institutions improve access to accurate information, verification services, and application support.

Also, the partnership seeks to address long-standing challenges that have seen many eligible students miss out on loans due to incomplete or incorrect documentation, including missing birth certificates, inconsistent names, unverified academic records, and delays in obtaining official stamps or signatures.

These challenges have often led to application rejections, locking out some deserving applicants from higher education financing despite meeting eligibility criteria.

Speaking during the signing ceremony held in Dar es Salaam on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, HESLB executive director, Dr Bill Kiwia, said the collaboration was designed to address practical obstacles faced by applicants during the loan application process.

“We found that Posta has a solution. Our youth face many challenges when applying for loans. Some rely on internet cafés, others use phones, and many encounter obstacles that waste time,” he said.

“Through this collaboration, we will ensure applicants receive services on time, while Posta helps verify their information,” he added.

Dr Kiwia said access to accurate information remained one of the Board’s major challenges, often leading to delays and errors in applications.

“Through Posta, we will obtain reliable information, simplify the application process, and improve access to services. We call upon young people to use Posta services and apply on time so that no eligible applicant is left behind,” he said.

He noted that HESLB has disbursed about Sh9 trillion to beneficiaries over time, stressing that students must meet eligibility criteria and submit correct applications to benefit.

“We have significantly improved our systems. While doing so, we faced challenges, but we continue to find solutions,” he added.

Posta Postmaster General, Mr Macrice Mbodo, said the agreement formalises Posta’s role in supporting student loan applications and ensuring forms are completed correctly.

“There is no reason for students to make errors when filling out forms. We are prepared to guide them to ensure applications meet all requirements so they can benefit,” he said.

Mr Mbodo said the partnership would simplify procedures and expand access to higher education opportunities, particularly for students in remote areas.

He said Posta’s ongoing transformation under the “Posta Kiganjani” initiative aimed to bring services closer to citizens and reduce barriers in accessing public services.

“No young person should miss out on a loan due to form-filling challenges. Our experts across the country will work with the Board to ensure students receive loans,” he said.

Mr Mbodo said the initiative aligns with Article 3 of the Universal Postal Union, which encourages postal networks globally to support efficient service delivery to citizens.

He said Posta continues to expand its service network nationwide to improve access to both government and private sector services.

He added that the corporation currently supports more than 150 institutions, both public and private, in areas such as transport of medical supplies, education support services, and delivery of medical results in collaboration with the Ministry of Health.

“Even for those without direct access, we can transport samples and ensure they receive services. We also collaborate with institutions such as NIDA and banks to reach citizens effectively,” he said.