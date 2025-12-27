Magufuli Bus Terminal underused as buses operate outside, government investigates

Dar es Salaam. Despite the government spending over Sh50 billion to construct the Magufuli Central Bus Terminal, many buses continue to pick up and drop off passengers outside the facility, depriving it of revenue.

In response, the government has formed a special team of experts to conduct a comprehensive 90-day assessment of the terminal’s operations.

The terminal, which officially opened on February 24, 2021, was built to improve intercity bus transport, reduce congestion on the roads, and establish a modern system for public transport services.

However, more than four years after its inauguration, challenges persist as buses continue to avoid using the terminal for passenger services. Local residents and entrepreneurs say this practice negatively affects business and undermines the objectives of the project.

Past interventions

On May 30, 2022, then-Minister of State in the President’s Office, Local Government and Regional Administration (PO-RALG), Innocent Bashungwa, gave the Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner seven days to meet stakeholders and ensure buses drop and pick up passengers inside the terminal.

The directive required coordination with the Land Transport Regulatory Authority (Latra), the Tanzania Bus Owners Association (Taboa), and other stakeholders. Bashungwa emphasized that the government would not tolerate non-compliance, given the substantial funds invested in the terminal.

He also called for a review of rent fees for terminal tenants, removal of over 40 abandoned vehicles, and strengthened management of terminal operations.

Following this, then-Regional Commissioner Amos Makalla lifted restrictions that allowed buses to operate from private pickup points, permitting the practice only if buses entered the Magufuli Terminal.

Makalla approved five private terminals that met Latra’s requirements, which included toilets, passenger resting areas, food services, and parking spaces, and encouraged other interested private operators to collaborate with Latra. He also directed the Ubungo Municipal Council to meet with private terminal owners to review revenue collection methods.

Despite these measures, many buses continue to pick up and drop off passengers outside the terminal.

Ongoing complaints

Entrepreneur John Joseph, operating at the terminal, said buses still park outside instead of entering as required.

“It has been a long time since we moved here, but the challenge persists. Many buses remain outside. We ask the government to help enforce proper management,” he said.

Henry Madenge, chairperson of Mtaa wa Mshikamano, added that the terminal would be far more effective if all buses were required to use it.

“The terminal exists, the infrastructure is there, but its usage is still low,” he said.

Bus owners speak out

Taboa spokesperson Mustapha Mwalongo said more buses are avoiding the Magufuli Terminal, parking along roadsides contrary to regulations.

He identified Shekilango and Manzese as areas commonly used by buses to pick up and drop off passengers without entering the terminal.

“Some buses begin trips and pass through Bagamoyo without stopping here. They evade taxes, and many unauthorized permits are issued for buses operating outside the terminal,” he said.

Mwalongo stressed that the terminal was built at great expense, and all buses not meeting the requirements for private terminals should use the Magufuli facility.

Government response

Following the complaints, Deputy Minister of State in the Prime Minister’s Office (Regional Administration and Local Government), Reuben Kwagilwa, instructed Secretary-General Adolf Ndunguru to form a special team to conduct a comprehensive assessment of the terminal.

During a visit to the terminal on December 23, 2025, Kwagilwa said the team would include transport experts, terminal users, and relevant government agencies, and would work with the Dar es Salaam Regional Office.

“Let the assessment consider the original objectives, efficiency, existing infrastructure, services provided, and revenue collected and lost,” he said.

The team has 90 days to complete the assessment and provide recommendations to ensure the terminal is used appropriately and effectively.