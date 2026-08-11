Mainstream Group shines at Tehama Awards 2026 with top innovation, leadership honours

Dar es Salaam. Mainstream Group Limited has secured two accolades at the Tehama Awards 2026, taking second place in the Technological Innovation in Payment Systems category.

On top of that, the Group’s director, Mr Deogratius Mosha, was named among top information and communication technology (ICT) sector leaders nationwide.

The awards were recently presented at the Johari Rotana Hotel in Dar es Salaam during a gala bringing together technology and digital economy stakeholders.

The guest of honour was the Minister for Information, Communication and Information Technology, Ms Angellah Kairuki.

In the payment systems innovation category, Mainstream Group finished second behind NMB Bank Plc, reflecting its efforts to streamline financial services through digital solutions.

Mr Mosha was honoured for his individual contributions to ICT development, building on his previous recognition as Africa's Best Leader in Innovation at the 2024 40 Under 40 Africa Awards, organised by Xodus Communications.

Speaking at the Tehama Awards 2026 ceremony in Dar es Salaam, Ms Kairuki congratulated the winners and stressed the importance of technological innovation in improving service delivery and driving the growth of a digital economy.

“Technological innovation is critical to improving services and building a digital economy. I congratulate all the winners of the Tehama Awards for their achievements and contribution to advancing technology,” said Ms Kairuki.

She described Mainstream Group Limited’s achievement as a significant milestone, particularly after the company emerged as one of the leading institutions in a highly competitive category.

“This is a significant milestone for Mainstream Group Limited, which competed against various institutions, including NMB Bank. The achievement demonstrates the importance of using technology to improve and streamline financial services,” she said.

This marks the second time Mainstream Group has featured among Tehama Award winners, having won the ICT Innovation in Financial Services category in 2024.

The latest recognition comes months after the firm secured a contract to develop a digital membership registration and smart card system for Simba Sports Club.

Mainstream Group operations director, Mr Pascal William, stated that the recognition provides fresh momentum to build digital systems tackling challenges across financial services and higher education.

Mr William noted that the company has engineered systems simplifying banking services alongside university platforms such as Smarti Uni.