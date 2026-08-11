Mwalimu arrives in Zanzibar, thanks Simba fans after sealing Yanga move

Dar es Salaam. New Yanga striker Selemani Mwalimu “Gomes” has arrived in Zanzibar to begin a new chapter with the club, but was immediately placed under a media blackout after completing his controversial move from Simba.

Mwalimu, who officially joined Yanga on loan from Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic, arrived in Unguja this afternoon wearing the club’s official outfit and was received by Yanga vice-president Arafat Haji.

The striker travelled with Yanga’s head of communications, Ally Kamwe, who had accompanied him in Dar es Salaam after he signed his contract with the defending Mainland champions.

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However, neither Mwalimu nor the Yanga officials accompanying him was prepared to speak to the media upon arrival, with the striker only briefly saying that he had been instructed not to make any comments.

The development came shortly after Mwalimu posted a farewell message to Simba supporters on social media, thanking the club’s players, coaches, officials and fans for their support during what he described as a season that made history.

“It was a season in which we made a lot of history, as an individual and as a team. I sincerely thank my teammates, coaches and everyone on the technical bench for the support they gave me throughout my time at Simba SC,” Mwalimu wrote.

He also singled out Simba supporters, thanking them for standing by him throughout his time at the club.

“Most importantly, I sincerely thank all the fans of this club who always stood by me every minute I was on the pitch. Thank you so much and may God bless you,” he added.

The message came after a dramatic transfer switch that saw Mwalimu move from Simba to their fiercest rivals within hours.

The striker had been part of Simba’s camp in Zanzibar as the club prepared for August 12 Community Shield clash against Yanga at Amaan Stadium.

But his stay with the Msimbazi giants came to an abrupt end last night when he was flown back to Dar es Salaam on a special flight to complete his move to Yanga.

Mwalimu then signed his contract in the presence of Yanga president Engineer Hersi Said before returning to Zanzibar, this time as a Yanga player.

The striker had been close to extending his loan spell with Simba, but the club failed to complete the required payment process with Wydad on time.

Yanga moved quickly to conclude the deal with the Moroccan club, completing the necessary arrangements and securing the signature of the forward.





Mwalimu will now link up directly with the Yanga squad, which is scheduled to hold its final training session this evening ahead of tomorrow’s Community Shield showdown against Simba.

His arrival adds another intriguing subplot to an already highly anticipated derby, with the striker moving from one camp to the other just hours before the two giants meet for the first trophy of the new season.