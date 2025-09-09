Majaliwa to kick off national monitoring, evaluation conference in Mwanza

Mwanza. Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa is set to officiate the opening of the Fourth Tanzania Monitoring, Evaluation and Learning (MEL) Conference, which begins on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, running through to September 13, 2025, at Malaika Beach Resort in Mwanza.

The annual forum, organised by the Prime Minister’s Office, has attracted nearly 1,000 participants, including government officials, ambassadors, representatives of the private sector, academia, civil society organisations, youth and women groups, as well as delegates from at least 18 countries.

This year’s theme is “Community-led M&E: Building local capacity and MEL ownership for sustainable impact.”

Speaking at a press briefing in Mwanza on Tuesday, September 9, 2025, Mwanza Regional Commissioner, Mr Said Mtanda, said the forum provides an important national platform for exchanging experiences, learning new approaches, and strengthening monitoring and evaluation practices in implementing government policies, plans, and development programmes.

“Monitoring and evaluation remain the most important tools for the government to ensure that development projects are implemented on time, with quality and value for money,” said RC Mtanda.

He noted that Mwanza Region alone has received about Sh5.6 trillion between 2021 and 2025 for major infrastructure projects, including the Magufuli Bridge, the MV Mwanza ship, the Mwanza–Isaka standard gauge railway (SGR) section, five ferry vessels, the specialised referral hospital in Ukerewe, Mwanza Central Market, and the expansion of Mwanza International Airport.

“By conducting thorough evaluations, we can assess how these projects contribute to the national economy, the quality of implementation, and their impact on the people. This is why Mwanza now contributes 7.2 percent to the national gross domestic product GDP,” he explained.

The Director of Monitoring and Evaluation in the Prime Minister’s Office, Mr Sakina Mwinyimkuu, said the MEL conference, first held in 2022 in Dodoma, has already led to significant reforms in government structures.

“Following resolutions from past conferences, all ministries, regions, and local government authorities have established MEL units. Today, every public institution carries out evaluations of its strategic plans, which is strengthening efficiency and accountability across the board,” she said.

She added that this year’s event will feature panel discussions, keynote presentations, and knowledge-sharing sessions involving universities, government institutions, non-government organisations (NGOs), and international experts.

Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office (Policy, Coordination and Parliament), Dr James Kilabuko, praised the Mwanza Regional Commissioner’s Office for hosting the forum.

“We expect this year’s conference to achieve significant outcomes by promoting local ownership of MEL practices. This will help ensure that government projects deliver sustainable results for the people,” he said.