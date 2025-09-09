Tanzania’s weatherman urged to deepen stakeholder engagement on climate change

Dar es Salaam. The Tanzania Meteorological Authority (TMA) has been urged to strengthen collaboration with stakeholders across different sectors as part of efforts to address the growing impacts of climate change.

TMA board chairman Mshibe Ali Bakari made the call in Dodoma when he officiated at the 24th stakeholders’ meeting on the 2025 short rains seasonal forecast (October–December).

The meeting was held under the theme, “Proper use of weather information in planning and executing daily activities for sustainable development.”

“As we prepare to issue the forecast for the short rains season, I commend TMA for involving stakeholders in the preparatory stages of seasonal forecasts.

This collaboration is exemplary and must be sustained, especially at a time when the world is grappling with the effects of climate change,” he said in a statement that was availed to the media in Dar es Salaam on Tuesday.

Mr Bakari also emphasised the importance of timely dissemination of forecasts through multiple communication platforms. “The world today is at our fingertips. TMA must ensure that information reaches the people quickly and in ways they can easily access,” he added.

TMA’s acting director-general and vice-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), Dr Ladislaus Chang’a, said stakeholder engagement has improved the quality of weather services and strengthened the application of forecasts within communities.

During the meeting, participants were told that the accuracy of the 2025 long rains (Masika) forecast stood at 87.5 percent. TMA is expected to officially release the 2025 short rains forecast on September 11.

Feedback from stakeholders highlighted the benefits and challenges of the 2025 long rains season. Dodoma Regional Commissioner’s Office official Wilfred Kavishe commended TMA for providing accurate forecasts that guided agricultural planning.

However, he noted that some farmers ignored expert advice, resulting in yields falling short of production targets.

A representative from the Prime Minister’s Office (Disaster Management Department), Mr Emmanuel Lyimo, said the accuracy of the long rains forecast had enabled his office to take early precautionary measures.

These included briefing ministries and regional authorities, preparing disaster management strategies, training stakeholders, and developing contingency plans for vulnerable areas.