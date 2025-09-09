Kenya, South Africa cement role as Zanzibar’s key African tourism markets

Unguja. Zanzibar welcomed 105,506 international visitors in August 2025, a 45.9 percent surge compared with 72,296 arrivals in the same month in 2024, according to the latest Tourism Statistical Release issued on September 9.

While Europe continues to dominate overall numbers, Kenya and South Africa once again stood out as the top African source markets, underscoring their pivotal role in the islands’ tourism growth.

Kenya led African arrivals with 4,515 visitors, representing 4.3 percent of all international tourists. This marked a sharp 78.9 percent jump compared with August 2024, highlighting the country’s growing appetite for Zanzibar as a holiday destination.

South Africa followed with 2,802 arrivals, accounting for 2.7 percent of the total, despite registering a 35.7 percent year-on-year decline. Together, the two nations contributed more than a third of all African visitors to Zanzibar, reinforcing their strategic importance to the islands’ tourism economy.

The data shows that African markets remain an essential pillar of Zanzibar’s diversification strategy, complementing the strong presence of European tourists, who accounted for 61.5 percent of arrivals. Italy topped the overall market with 16,507 visitors (15.6 percent), followed by the UK with 7.7 percent.

Leisure tourism was the main driver of arrivals, with 99.2 percent of visitors citing holidays as their reason for travel. Most arrivals (90 percent) came by air, split between 68,331 on international flights and 26,964 on domestic routes, while 10,211 travelled by sea from mainland Tanzania.

Zanzibar’s accommodation sector also reflected the buoyant demand, selling 913,911 bed spaces out of 809,186 available, translating to an 88.5 percent occupancy rate. The average length of stay was 8.2 days, with most tourists staying about a week.

Officials say the strong performance of Kenya and South Africa not only strengthens regional ties but also highlights the importance of targeted marketing and air connectivity within Africa.

As emerging markets like India, Russia, and China continue to grow, Zanzibar is positioning itself as a hub that blends long-haul and regional arrivals, sustaining its tourism-led economic momentum.