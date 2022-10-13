Makonda given 14 days to present his defense

Dar es Salaam. The Kisutu Resident Magistrate's Court has given former Dar es Salaam Regional Commissioner Paul Makonda 14 days to present his defense regarding allegations of fraudulently obtaining a car that belonged to the plaintiff Patrick Christopher Kamwelwe.



This was said today, Thursday October 13, by resident magistrate Richard Kabate, however, Makonda was not present in court and was represented by his lawyer, Chima Andrew.



In his affidavit, the businessman is seeking to be paid more than Sh240 million in compensation, which are the tax costs of the luxury car.



Lawyer representing the businessman, Wabeya has declined going into details of the case, especially how the Range Rover was taken away from his client, saying that the only person who can speak about the case was his client.



