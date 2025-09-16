Masaki Health Expo to raise awareness on non communicable diseases

Children and young people under 30 are increasingly being hospitalised, with new stroke cases reaching around 24 per cent each month, many of whom are unaware of their condition
Dar es Salaam. The Masaki Wellspring Hub (MWH) will host the second edition of the Masaki Health Expo on September 21 in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.
The free, day-long event aims to raise awareness of health issues, with a particular focus on preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Government data show that NCDs now account for 34.6 per cent of deaths in Tanzania, compared with 4.5 per cent from communicable diseases.
