Masaki Health Expo to raise awareness on non communicable diseases

Dar es Salaam. The Masaki Wellspring Hub (MWH) will host the second edition of the Masaki Health Expo on September 21 in Masaki, Dar es Salaam.

The free, day-long event aims to raise awareness of health issues, with a particular focus on preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs). Government data show that NCDs now account for 34.6 per cent of deaths in Tanzania, compared with 4.5 per cent from communicable diseases.

Children and young people under 30 are increasingly being hospitalised, with new stroke cases reaching around 24 per cent each month, many of whom are unaware of their condition.

Medical Coordinator for Kinondoni Municipality, Dr Omary Mwangaza, said the expo will encourage residents to check their health status early.

“The event supports the government’s primary healthcare programme, helping people take preventive measures before diseases escalate,” he explained.





Kinondoni Municipal Council Clinic Service Coordinator Dr. Omary Mwangaza (left, stripped coat) and Masaki Wellspring Hub Board Chairman Mr. Fortunatus Ekklessiah (right, cream suit) shake hands to launch the countdown to the Masaki Health Expo. They are joined by (L-R) Dr. Winfred Mgaya, a dentist with the Tanzania Oral Health Foundation, and Rachael Misana, a Lifestyle Educator at Lael Natural Goods Stores.





The expo will feature more than 20 exhibitors from across the healthcare sector, covering nutrition, physiotherapy, mental health, reproductive health, oral care, and eye care.

A children’s corner will offer activities promoting healthy habits, while a blood donation drive will be held in partnership with the National Blood Transfusion Service.

The Tanzania Oral Health Foundation is set to provide dental check-ups for schoolchildren, while nutrition advocates will offer guidance on healthy lifestyle choices.

The event is supported by the London Health Centre, Genzero Sickle Cell 2050, Kinondoni Municipal Council, and other community organisations.

Organisers expect it to reach over 200 residents.