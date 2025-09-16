Othman Masoud pledges fisheries reforms to empower Zanzibar’s fishermen

Micheweni. ACT Wazalendo’s presidential candidate for Zanzibar, Othman Masoud Othman, has pledged to revolutionise the fisheries sector, promising sweeping reforms that would put fishermen at the heart of the Isles’ economic development if his party wins the upcoming election.

Speaking during a spirited campaign rally at Mnarani Port in Makangale Village, Micheweni District, Othman said his vision was to transform the sector into a reliable source of income, employment, and growth, while ensuring the sustainability of Zanzibar’s marine resources.

“An ACT Wazalendo government will make fisheries a top priority, because Zanzibar’s development cannot be built without uplifting the fisherman. This is the time for real change,” he told the cheering crowd.

Outlining his strategy, Othman identified four priority areas. First, he promised to upgrade small ports and fish markets, equipping them with safe and modern storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses.

Second, he said his administration would introduce affordable loans and provide fishermen with modern fishing gear, lowering production costs and improving household incomes.

Third, he pledged investment in fish processing and preservation technologies to enable value addition and generate new employment opportunities.

Finally, Othman said his government would strengthen environmental protection by cracking down on illegal fishing while also investing in education for coastal communities on sustainable resource management.

The fishermen in attendance did not shy away from sharing their grievances, pointing to the soaring cost of fishing gear, the absence of reliable markets, and inadequate storage infrastructure as persistent challenges.

One fisherman, Ali Said Ramadhan, spoke emotionally about the frequent harassment they endure under the guise of conservation enforcement. He claimed that their nets were often confiscated, leaving many unable to service loans for equipment acquired on credit.

“We are tired of being harassed. All our gear is acquired on credit, so if our nets are destroyed, how will we repay?” he asked, drawing murmurs of agreement from fellow fishermen.

Othman acknowledged the frustrations and assured the gathering that fishermen’s rights and livelihoods would be central to his government’s policies.

He said that while environmental conservation was critical, it must be pursued in a way that protected, rather than undermined, the interests of those who depended on the sea for survival.