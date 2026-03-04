Mastercard honours Exim Bank with dual awards for premium banking, card performance

Dar es Salaam — Mastercard has recognised Exim Bank Tanzania with two major awards, affirming the lender’s growing influence in premium banking and card services.

During a courtesy visit to the bank’s headquarters in Dar es Salaam on March 2, Mastercard presented Exim Bank with the Best Elite Banking Proposition – 2025 and Highest Spend Per Card in Tanzania – 2025 awards, citing the bank’s strong performance in the past year.

The recognitions follow the launch of Exim Bank’s Elite Banking proposition in July 2025, targeting high-net-worth individuals with tailored financial solutions and lifestyle benefits. The service offers dedicated relationship management, access to international airport lounges through Mastercard DragonPass, customised wealth management solutions and curated lifestyle privileges.

According to the bank, the new proposition has gained rapid traction in the market, boosting customer engagement and premium card usage.

The Highest Spend Per Card award reflects what the bank described as sustained growth in card activation and transaction volumes, driven by targeted customer engagement initiatives. Among these was the global lifestyle-driven UEFA Champions League Priceless Campaign, which encouraged card transactions by offering customers a chance to win exclusive international experiences.

Speaking at the award presentation, Exim Bank’s Head of Retail Banking, Andrew Lymo, said the accolades validate the lender’s strategy to redefine premium banking in Tanzania.

“These recognitions from Mastercard affirm our deliberate strategy to transform premium banking by combining sophisticated financial solutions with meaningful lifestyle value,” he said. “This is a testament to the trust our clients place in us and our continued investment in innovation, technology and world-class service standards.”

Mr Lymo added that the bank remains focused on digital transformation and strengthening partnerships that enhance customer experience while supporting Tanzania’s shift towards a cashless economy.

Mastercard’s Vice President for Account Management, Elsie Kaguru, commended Exim Bank for what she termed exceptional leadership in driving premium banking growth and card engagement in the country.

“The strong uptake of its Elite Banking proposition and impressive spend performance demonstrate a clear understanding of evolving customer expectations,” she said, noting that Mastercard looks forward to deepening its partnership with the bank.

The collaboration between the two institutions centres on expanding secure digital payment solutions, enhancing premium card offerings and broadening access to global lifestyle benefits for Tanzanian customers.

The visit underscored the shared commitment of both organisations to advancing digital payments, expanding high-end banking services and contributing to sustainable growth within Tanzania’s evolving financial sector.