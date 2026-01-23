Mavunde issues directives to bolster mining growth

Dodoma. The minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, has issued key directives to Regional Mining Officers (RMOs) aimed at sustaining growth in Tanzania’s mining sector.

The directives emphasise strict compliance with laws and regulations, accountability, transparency, and effective management of licences, ensuring that the sector continues to contribute significantly to national revenue and development.

Speaking on Thursday, 22 January 2026, during a meeting with the Mining Commission Management in Dodoma, Mr Mavunde highlighted that recent achievements, including a surge in revenue collection and improved operational infrastructure, such as the commission’s modern offices, reflect strong management of the country’s resources for the benefit of Tanzanians.

He commended the Mining Commission for effective oversight and urged RMOs to increase diligence and accountability to further national development. Mr Mavunde emphasised the importance of collaboration, warning against acting as isolated offices.

“It is essential to cooperate in resolving challenges arising in the mining sector,” he said.

The minister stressed integrity and ethical management, instructing RMOs to supervise and hold accountable staff under their authority. He warned that strict action will be taken against any officer who fails to maintain discipline.

“If I have to personally intervene to resolve a conflict in any region, the responsible RMO should consider their tenure at risk. Many disputes arise from the misuse of licences, particularly when officers mishandle matters involving small-scale miners,” Minister Mavunde added.

RMOs were instructed to submit, within seven days, a list of large and research licences that remain inactive in their regions. The minister cautioned that the government will not tolerate individuals occupying mining areas solely to await investors.

He further indicated that holders of inactive research licences should prepare for revocation, noting that special audits will be conducted on companies holding multiple licences.

“I am aware that many Tanzanians apply for research licences; we will act fairly, but false information is an offence and will be sanctioned,” Mr Mavunde emphasised.

Another directive focused on the implementation of the electronic licence system (e-Licence). The minister instructed the Mining Commission Secretary to ensure the system is fully operational by 30 June 2026.

He said the system will eliminate face-to-face procedures, reduce complaints, enhance transparency, and protect officers from unfounded accusations.

Mr Mavunde also urged RMOs to ensure full compliance with mining laws, regulations, and procedures, stressing that adherence to the law is the foundation of stability, fairness, and sustainable sector development.

He highlighted that the sector’s contribution to the Government Consolidated Fund continues to rise. For the current financial year, the government has set a revenue collection target of Sh1.2 trillion, which he said is achievable.

“By 30 June, we want to see the system recording Sh1.2 trillion. Current figures are positive, as over Sh719 billion has already been collected,” he noted, praising RMOs for their performance.

Deputy Minister of Minerals, Dr Steven Kiruswa, congratulated the Mining Commission for exceeding revenue targets and urged continued effort to achieve, and even surpass, the Sh1.2 trillion goal. “I commend you for your good work. Maintain this momentum. Exceeding Sh1.2 trillion is even better,” he said.

Meanwhile, the chairperson of the Mining Commission, Janeth Mwakashingo, thanked the government for providing logistical support, including vehicles for RMOs, which has improved operational efficiency across regions.