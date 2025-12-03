Legal safeguard offer small scale - miners-new protection

Nyang’hwale. Small-scale miners across the country will now operate under stronger legal safeguards following a regulatory overhaul tightening controls over mining licences, foreign participation and revenue-sharing arrangements.

The reforms were outlined by the Minister for Minerals, Anthony Mavunde, during a stakeholder meeting at Kasuguya gold mine in Nyang’hwale District.

Addressing miners, youth groups, traders and local leaders from the Mbogwe Mining Region, which covers Bukombe, Nyang’hwale and Mbogwe, Mr Mavunde said the new measures aim to correct long-standing abuses and ensure Tanzanians, particularly small-scale operators, benefit more fairly from the country’s mineral wealth.

He said the mining sector has contributed Sh1 trillion to Government revenue, with about 40 per cent coming from small-scale miners.

Tanzania remains among Africa’s top gold producers, and since the Bank of Tanzania began buying gold directly in October 2024, it has already acquired 15 tonnes.

“These gains have been driven by miners in places like Nyang’hwale,” he said. “Our responsibility is to ensure the rules protect the people doing the hard work.”

Local leaders, including Nyang’hwale MP Hussein Nassor Amar Kasu and District Commissioner Grace Kingalame, commended President Samia Suluhu Hassan for allocating mining blocks to small-scale operators and urged cancellation of dormant licences. The MP said small-scale miners in Nyang’hwale alone have contributed more than Sh20 billion to national revenue.

Regional small-scale miners’ secretary Misana Nyabange raised concern about the sharp rise in cyanide prices, which have increased from about Sh650,000 to more than Sh1 million per 50-kilogramme container.

Youth representative Hamisi Mohammed said young people form the backbone of small-scale mining but remain stuck in casual work. He called for fairer revenue-sharing and dedicated blocks for youth groups.

Responding, Mr Mavunde said the issues raised were central to recent amendments to the Mining Act and the Mining (Mineral Rights) (Amendment) Regulations, 2025.

A new rule requires written, approved contracts before miners can operate within a primary mining licence (PML) area.

Licence holders must keep a register of pit operators and compensate them if asked to leave. Existing miners must also be given priority in any new investment arrangement.

He stressed that “renting out” PMLs is illegal and said all dealings must be transparent and recorded with the Resident Mining Office. Nationally, the Government has cancelled licences covering 741,000 acres that were being hoarded without development and ordered a review of 191 exploration licences in the Geita–Mbogwe area.

Foreigners are barred from operating directly under PMLs, with their role limited to technical support. Any group seeking such support must receive Mining Commission approval.

A new minimum revenue-sharing rule requires at least 30 per cent of proceeds to remain with the licence holder.

The Minister added that 15 drilling rigs will soon be deployed to support small-scale miners, while mineral laboratories in Chunya, Dodoma and Geita will help reduce testing costs.

On the surge in cyanide prices, he said he has convened a meeting with relevant agencies to address domestic supply challenges.