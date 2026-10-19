Heavy defeats underline Tanzania’s futsal development challenge

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s disappointing Futsal Africa Cup of Nations campaign in Morocco has exposed the scale of work required to make the country competitive at continental level, with their winless run raising questions about preparation, tactical organisation and the development of the indoor game.

The debutants lost all three Group B matches, suffering an 8-0 defeat to Egypt, a 6-0 loss to Angola and a 4-0 setback against Mozambique. The results left Tanzania without a point or a goal, highlighting the challenge of competing against more experienced futsal nations. Although the results were disappointing, the campaign should be viewed as an important assessment of Tanzania’s readiness for elite futsal rather than simply a sequence of defeats.

The opening match against three-time champions Egypt offered an immediate test of the gap between Tanzania and established continental sides. Egypt scored three times in the first half before adding five more after the break, demonstrating their ability to exploit defensive weaknesses and sustain pressure.

The subsequent defeat to Angola suggested that the challenge extended beyond facing one of Africa’s traditional powerhouses. Angola, runners-up in the previous edition, scored six unanswered goals against Tanzania, underlining the importance of defensive discipline, organisation and the ability to withstand sustained attacks.

The final match against Mozambique presented an opportunity to finish the tournament positively, but the 4-0 defeat confirmed that Tanzania were unable to translate their experience into a competitive result.

The absence of goals is particularly concerning. While defensive improvement is essential, Tanzania must also develop the ability to retain possession under pressure, create scoring opportunities and make better decisions in the attacking third.

Futsal is a fast-paced game played in tight spaces, where poor positioning, slow reactions and misplaced passes can quickly expose a team. Competing effectively requires technical precision, quick transitions and coordinated movement, qualities that need to be developed through regular, high-level competition.

The Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) and the technical bench must now assess whether the team’s difficulties stemmed primarily from limited international exposure, inadequate preparation, tactical shortcomings or a combination of these factors.

That assessment should inform a structured development programme rather than a short-term response to the tournament’s results. Regular international friendlies, domestic futsal competitions, specialised coaching and youth development would provide a stronger foundation for future campaigns.

The experience also highlights the importance of building a sustainable domestic structure capable of producing players who understand the demands of the indoor game before reaching the international stage.

Tanzania’s qualification for the finals was itself a milestone, but participation alone cannot be the measure of progress. Future success will depend on whether the lessons from Morocco translate into measurable improvements in performance.

The immediate priority is to strengthen defensive organisation, improve technical execution and develop greater attacking confidence. With the right investment and consistent competitive exposure, Tanzania can use this difficult debut as a starting point for long-term growth.

The 2026 campaign has delivered a sobering message: Tanzania have entered Africa’s futsal arena, but closing the gap will require sustained planning, technical development and greater competitiveness at home and abroad.