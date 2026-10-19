Can journalism survive if nobody pays?

For decades, journalism operated on a relatively simple economic arrangement. Newspapers sold copies, advertisers bought space, radio and television attracted audiences, and media organisations used the resulting revenue to employ journalists and produce news. That model has been disrupted by the internet, social media and changing audience habits.

Today, millions of people expect news to be available instantly and, often, for free. The problem is that journalism may be free to the audience, but it is not free to produce.

A professional newsroom requires reporters, editors, photographers, producers, technology, transport and legal support. Investigative journalism can take weeks or months. Reporting from remote communities requires travel. Verification requires resources. Yet digital audiences often expect unlimited information without paying for it.

This creates one of the most serious challenges facing modern journalism: how can media organisations remain financially sustainable without compromising editorial independence?

The answer is becoming increasingly complicated because advertising money has moved towards digital platforms that can offer advertisers enormous audiences and detailed targeting. Traditional media can still attract audiences, but competing for advertising attention has become much harder.

The consequences are visible in many newsrooms around the world. Cost-cutting can mean fewer journalists, smaller bureaus, reduced investigative reporting and greater dependence on cheaper forms of content. When resources shrink, journalism can become increasingly reactive: publishing what is immediately available instead of investigating what requires time.

This is dangerous for democracy. A society does not only need journalists to report what powerful people say. It needs journalists who can ask difficult questions, examine public spending, investigate corruption, explain complicated policies and give ordinary citizens a voice.

Yet journalism cannot perform these functions if its economic foundation collapses.

Businesses need positive relationships with audiences. Governments may control important advertising budgets or access to information. Politicians may have influence over media ownership. These realities can create subtle pressures on newsrooms. The challenge is not to pretend that commercial interests do not exist. The challenge is to build systems that prevent commercial interests from determining editorial decisions.

That requires transparency. Audiences should understand who owns a media organisation, how it makes money and what standards govern its journalism. Newsrooms should have clear editorial policies separating advertising from editorial content. Sponsored material should be clearly identified. Journalists should not be expected to protect commercial relationships at the expense of truth.

At the same time, audiences must confront their own responsibility. If society wants serious journalism, society must be willing to support it.

Paying for journalism does not necessarily mean buying a newspaper. It can mean subscribing to credible digital publications, supporting public-interest media, attending journalism events, donating to investigative projects or choosing reliable news sources instead of consuming information solely because it is free.

The industry itself must also innovate. Subscription models, memberships, events, newsletters, podcasts and digital products can create alternative revenue streams. Media houses can develop new services without compromising their core editorial functions.

But innovation should not become an excuse to chase every commercial opportunity. A financially successful media organisation that loses public trust has not solved its problem. The future may therefore belong to media organisations that understand journalism as both a public service and a sustainable business.

There is no wrong with media organisations making money. Profitability can protect journalism by providing resources for good reporting. The danger comes when revenue becomes more important than credibility.

The real question, therefore, is not whether journalism should make money. It is how journalism can make money while remaining journalism.

The media industry must find an economic model that rewards accuracy, relevance, independence and public value. Audiences must recognise that credible information has a cost. Advertisers must understand that supporting responsible media strengthens the information environment in which businesses operate. Journalism cannot survive on goodwill alone. It requires support. But it also cannot survive by becoming indistinguishable from advertising, entertainment or propaganda.

The future of journalism will depend on whether society decides reliable information is worth paying for. If the public wants journalists to keep asking difficult questions, someone must pay for them to do the work.