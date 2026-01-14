Mbeya MP urges youth to help save forests

Mbeya. The Member of Parliament (MP) for Mbeya Rural, Mr Patali Shida, has urged Tanzanians—particularly young people—to demonstrate patriotism by supporting government efforts to protect forest resources and natural vegetation.

Mr Shida made the call during activities to mark the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution, which included the planting of 10,000 trees at the Mbalizi Town Authority Health Centre in Mbeya District on Monday.

He said social and economic activities especially tree felling and charcoal burning remain major obstacles to environmental conservation and the protection of natural vegetation.

“In supporting government initiatives, today, January 12, we have joined other Tanzanians to commemorate the 62nd anniversary of the Zanzibar Revolution. This occasion gives us a reason to honour our founders through practical actions such as environmental conservation,” he said.

Mr Shida noted that while more than 60 million people nationwide were celebrating the anniversary, residents of Mbeya Rural had chosen to mark the day by planting trees to conserve the environment and restore degraded vegetation.

Meanwhile, the Mbeya District Council’s Natural Resources and Environmental Conservation Officer, Mr Gerald Shayo, said that a total of 10,000 trees were planted across various areas in the district to mark the anniversary, with 1,000 planted at the Mbalizi Town Authority Health Centre alone.

He said the initiative aims to restore natural vegetation that has been degraded by human activities, particularly tree cutting and burning for farming in water catchment areas.

“We are encouraging citizens to abandon the practice of indiscriminate tree cutting and burning in order to protect forest resources and water sources,” Mr Shayo said.

He added that it is the responsibility of all Tanzanians to actively participate in environmental conservation campaigns to leave a sustainable legacy for the present generation and those to come.