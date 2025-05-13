MCL boss urges bold media transformation to drive innovation

Dar es Salaam. Tanzania’s innovation stakeholders have called upon media institutions to increase their coverage of innovation content, warning that inadequate media engagement could hinder the country’s shift toward a knowledge-based and technology-driven economy.

Speaking at Innovation Week Tanzania 2025 (IWTz), in Dar es Salaam, Mwananchi Communications Limited (MCL) managing director, Rosalynn Mndolwa-Mworia, urged media outlets to stop treating innovation as a niche topic and instead become active players in national development.

“Media is not merely an observer of change; it is an enabler. Innovation without visibility is like a lighthouse without a beacon—powerful, yet unseen,” Ms Mworia said.

She cited international examples such as AI-driven journalism in Argentina and digital public engagement platforms in Europe, encouraging Tanzanian media to adopt similar models.

Highlighting MCL’s efforts, she mentioned platforms like MwanaClick, Habari Hub, and initiatives such as Top Techpreneurs and Rising Woman.

Echoing her sentiments, UNDP Tanzania Deputy Resident Representative, John Rutere, stressed the need for more inclusive storytelling, especially involving youth in remote areas.

“Innovation is about transforming economies and empowering youth. Yet many young innovators remain invisible due to limited media coverage,” said Mr Rutere. He urged media houses to look beyond urban success stories and shine a light on grassroots changemakers.

He also called for stronger collaboration between media, government, and funders to create narratives and policies that accurately reflect the state of innovation in Tanzania.

Mwananchi Digital Managing Editor, Zourha Malisa, noted the quality and scope of innovation reporting remains a major issue.

“Often, stories miss the process and impact of innovation. And even when covered, they’re given minimal space,” she observed.

She proposed targeted training for journalists and greater investment in building a new generation of innovation-focused media professionals.

She also highlighted a rural-urban reporting gap, noting: “Media houses struggle to reach interior regions. Citizen journalists help but more structured support is needed.”

For his part, founder of Simplitech Ltd, Baraka Cassian, offered a more critical view, arguing that many media professionals lack a basic understanding of startups.

“Media houses often chase viral headlines instead of unpacking the real economic potential of startups,” he said.

According to him, this contributes to a culture where young innovators lack guidance on how to monetize or sustain their ventures.

“We need the media to highlight the business side of innovation, not just the inspirational stories. That’s what will drive serious participation,” he added.

Azam Media’s Head of Digital Content, Hassan Mhelela, said innovation has yet to be embraced as a national media priority.

“There’s still no unified vision. As Tanzania transitions from an agriculture-based economy to a technology-driven one, the media must align with this shift,” he said.

On the other hand, Manager of the FUNGUO innovation programme, Joseph Manirakiza, called for systemic reforms in how innovation is understood and reported.

“For the ecosystem to grow, both policymakers and journalists need a deeper understanding of innovators’ needs,” he said.

He advocated for joint training efforts involving media institutions, academia, the private sector, and government actors.







