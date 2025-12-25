Meat prices soar nationwide as festive season commences

Dar es Salaam/Upcountry. Meat prices across Tanzania have surged sharply amid seasonal supply and demand pressures, a survey by The Citizen shows.

The rise comes as Christians in the country join their fellow adherents globally today to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ more than 2,000 years ago.

The Citizen’s survey shows that in Dar es Salaam, beef prices that ranged from Sh10,000 to Sh12,000 per kilogramme earlier this month have climbed to as much as Sh15,000, an increase of between 16.7 and 36.4 percent.

In Dodoma, prices have risen from Sh10,000 to Sh12,000 per kilogramme, an average increase of 20 percent, despite falling cattle prices at auctions.

Zanzibar is recording some of the highest prices, with beef selling for up to Sh17,000 per kilogramme, influenced by transport costs from the mainland.

The trend highlights how festive-season demand, combined with logistical and quality constraints in cattle supply, is translating into higher retail prices for consumers.

Dar es Salaam vendors said they have recorded a steep rise in beef prices as Christmas draws closer, driven by various factors.

A meat vendor at Bahari Beach said a kilogramme is currently selling at Sh14,000, up from Sh12,000 just a week ago, a rise of about 16.7 percent.

“Right now, meat prices have increased because of Christmas celebrations, which have sharply increased demand,” he said.

Gongo la Mboto resident Juma Ali said a kilogramme had reached Sh15,000 on Tuesday compared to Sh11,000–12,000 three days earlier, a 36 percent increase.

“This has prompted people to buy meat and store it because they do not know how high prices will go by Christmas Day,” he said.

Similarly, a resident of Rainbow, Mbezi Beach, Ms Christine Shayo, said meat prices have climbed to Sh14,000 per kilogramme, a level she described as burdensome for households preparing for Christmas.

“The government should intervene to control meat prices, which appear to be rising daily as people approach religious festivities such as Christmas, Idd and Easter,” she said.

However, a slaughterhouse trader in Kimara Suka, Mr Issaya Zakaria, said they are currently selling beef at Sh12,000 per kilogramme, a price that has remained stable for most of December.

He noted that between December 8 and 9, prices briefly rose to Sh15,000, a 25 percent increase, before stabilising again.

Mr Zakaria added that large and heavy cattle are currently bought at between Sh1.7 million and Sh1.8 million, while medium-weight animals sell for Sh700,000 to Sh1 million.

Retail beef prices across Dar es Salaam neighbourhoods now range between Sh12,000 and Sh14,000.

In Dodoma, prices in many butcheries have risen by Sh2,000 per kilogramme, from the previous Sh10,000 to Sh12,000, a 20 percent increase.

Butcheries at Sabasaba Market are among the few still selling at the old price of Sh10,000, while others charge Sh11,000.

This rise has occurred despite falling cattle prices, attributed to shortages of pasture and water, which have forced herders to sell animals to reduce herd sizes.

Butchery owner Mnyausi Njamasi said the main challenge is finding cattle of good quality.

“Although more cattle are being sold at auctions, many are thin. Taking such animals to butcheries would drive away customers, so traders spend more time and money searching for healthy stock,” he said.

In Zanzibar, a kilogramme of beef was yesterday selling for between Sh13,000 and Sh17,000, depending on the cut.

A meat vendor in Kwerekwe, Mr Khamis Khamis, said prices vary according to whether customers want mixed cuts or steak.

“Meat prices in Zanzibar are affected by transport costs, as cattle are brought from mainland Tanzania. This explains why prices are slightly higher,” he said.

In Mbeya, beef in some butcheries has risen significantly, from Sh12,000 to Sh14,000 per kilogramme, depending on quality.

The increase is also attributed to limited cattle availability and higher transport costs.

In contrast, beef prices in Arusha have remained stable, with reports saying as of yesterday, one kilogramme is still selling at Sh13,000, unchanged from previous months.

In Mwanza, beef prices have remained normal, with one kilogramme selling at Sh11,000.

Traders, however, report reduced customer numbers, affecting businesses and keeping the market subdued.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Tanzania Meat Board (TMB) Marketing Officer Jeremiah Ikangala said the board manages, coordinates and develops the meat industry in Tanzania.

On price ceilings, he said TMB addresses factors influencing increases.

“During Christmas and other festivities, demand for meat typically exceeds supply, leading to higher prices. Once the festive period ends, demand is expected to decline and align with supply, resulting in price stabilisation,” he said.