Network making it hard to remove street hawkers in Tanzanian cities exposed

Dar/Upcountry. For years, the government has repeatedly issued directives to clear small-scale traders (machingas) from unauthorized areas and relocate them to designated markets, yet sustainable enforcement remains an elusive goal.

Despite periodic clearance operations across major urban centres, traders routinely return to cleared pavements, raising questions about the structural barriers impeding long-term solutions.

An investigation by The Citizen’s sister newspaper Mwananchi reveals that beyond economic drivers, the persistence of street hawking in prohibited zones is sustained by a network of influential figures, including local leaders and association heads, who exploit the informal setups for financial gain.

While machingas seek high-footfall locations to earn a living, often shunning formal markets over low customer traffic and high operational costs, informal cartels leverage their presence to extract protection fees, unauthorized charges, and unregulated levies.

The investigation further highlights political interests as a major driver of the stalemate.

Political leaders frequently view street vendors as a decisive voting bloc, making them reluctant to enforce strict clearance measures, particularly during election cycles.

Consequently, crackdowns are often short-lived before enforcement relaxes under political and economic pressures.

Financial beneficiaries

Apart from political patronage, traders cite direct extortion by local representatives.

A trader in Dar es Salaam's Kariakoo commercial hub, Ms Happy Kulwa, claims some local officials and self-appointed vendor representatives charge daily bribes to permit illegal trading.

“People with authority allow you to trade in prohibited zones once you pay them off. Association leaders protect those who pay, and without going through them, you cannot secure a trading spot,” said Ms Kulwa.

Another vendor, Mr Enock Samwel, revealed that experienced hawkers cultivate ties with municipal militia and enforcement teams to receive early warnings prior to raids.

“Traders tip off auxiliary officers to avoid arrest. When raids are planned, insider calls give vendors ample time to clear out before teams arrive,” explained Mr Samwel.

Cartels and shop owners

In Mbeya City, vendors point to systemic protection by higher-level figures.

Sido Market trader Yusuph Mdeme noted a widespread belief among vendors that influential government individuals shield street cartels, undermining relocation orders.

Commercial linkages with formal shop owners also complicate enforcement.

Agrey Street shopkeeper in Dar es Salaam, Ms Brenda Nyoni, observed that some shop owners deploy machingas as external sales agents to capture pavement footfall.

Because street hawkers incur lower overheads, identical items stocked inside stores are frequently sold cheaper on the pavement outside.

“Some hawkers import directly, while others buy stock from local wholesalers. Additionally, established business owners rent out display tables on the street to boost sales volume,” said Ms Nyoni.

Unattractive markets

Incompatible infrastructure remains another major factor driving traders back to the streets.

In Mwanza City, 19 designated markets were set aside within Nyamagana District Council, yet vendors continuously abandon them due to poor amenities and lack of commercial viability.

Kinondoni’s Biafra Street Chairman and head of local government chairpersons in Dar es Salaam, Mr Lazarous Mwakiposa, criticized top-down planning that excludes local leaders during market design phases.

“Authorities pass budgets and designs in isolation without consulting grassroots leaders. As a result, expensive multi-storey markets are built that traders refuse to occupy, driving them right back to the streets,” said Mr Mwakiposa.

Enforcement plans

Administrative procedures have delayed formal operations to clear street hawkers, originally scheduled for July 1, 2026, according to Mbeya City trade officer Furaha Mkonongo.

However, Mkonongo said the operation is set to resume using a phased approach, starting with formal notices before enforcement kicks in.

In Mwanza, Nyamagana District Commissioner Amina Makilagi instructed all vendors to vacate non-designated streets immediately and move into official markets.

However, traders like Rashid Mbwela argue that sites like the Mchafukoga market remain unviable due to incomplete modern upgrades and flooding during heavy rains.

Mwanza Regional Commissioner Salum Hamduni urged traders to voluntarily comply with regulations while calling on local councils to accelerate the creation of conducive, well-equipped trading environments.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan has repeatedly emphasized the need for orderly trading in designated zones without the use of excessive force by law enforcement, warning that unregulated street vending blocks formal store entrances and undermines revenue collection.

However, years of recurrent street hawking demonstrate that executive directives alone cannot resolve the issue without tackling the underlying patronage networks.