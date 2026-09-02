Menstrual health campaign to reach 3,000 girls in Arusha

Arusha. More than 3,000 girls from underserved communities in Arusha are expected to benefit from a campaign providing menstrual health education and sanitary pads to help reduce barriers to school attendance during menstruation.

The campaign will be implemented through the fourth Arusha Moyo Marathon, organised by Moyo Medicare Hospital and scheduled for September 20, 2026, at Sheikh Amri Abeid Stadium.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, the marathon’s organising secretary, Hosiana Michael, said the event, themed “Safe menstruation, education without barriers”, would attract more than 1,500 participants competing in 2.5km, 5km, 10km and 21km races.

She said the campaign would focus on girls in Karatu and Monduli districts and selected schools in Arusha City.

“More than 3,000 girls will benefit from menstrual health education. We will also provide sanitary pads to help reduce challenges that prevent girls from attending school during their periods,” she said.

High Quality Tanzania director Selina Letara urged Arusha residents and other stakeholders to support the initiative, saying some girls in rural areas miss classes due to inadequate menstrual hygiene products.

Moyo Medicare Hospital’s Dr Eline Hagai said the marathon was also part of the hospital’s efforts to promote physical activity and prevent non-communicable diseases.