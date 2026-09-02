Morogoro woman arrested after husband killed over conjugal rights dispute









Morogoro. Police in Morogoro Region are holding 30-year-old tailor Jovita Budyo, a resident of Mafisa, on suspicion of murdering her husband, Mr Abeli Charles, 44, following a domestic dispute over denied conjugal rights.

Morogoro Regional Police Commander Andrew Kantimbo confirmed that the incident occurred on the night of Monday, August 31, 2026, at Mafisa kwa Mambi Street in Morogoro Municipality, where the couple resided.

According to RPC Kantimbo, an intense argument broke out as the couple prepared to sleep after Mr Charles, a local businessman, was allegedly denied marital rights.

During the altercation, Ms Budyo reportedly slashed her husband on the neck and head with a sharp object, inflicting fatal injuries.

A fellow tenant, Mr Muktari Seif, 24, recalled waking up around 2:30 am to the sound of screaming.

"I heard Abeli crying out that he was being killed. In my mind, I thought we were under attack or something dangerous was happening," said Mr Seif.

He noted that the cries occurred three times before silence fell. Fearing for his own safety, he remained inside until morning.

At 5:30 am, Mr Seif stepped outside and spotted Ms Budyo bearing a facial wound and covered in blood, raising immediate suspicion.

He promptly reported the matter to the neighbourhood leadership.

The Mambi Neighbourhood leader, Mr George Joseph, 35, said when community leaders initially questioned Ms Budyo, she claimed her husband had already left for work.

"We requested his phone number, but calls went unanswered. When we asked her to unlock the bedroom door, she insisted she lacked the keys and claimed to have slept in the sitting room," stated Mr Joseph.

Unconvinced, leaders insisted on entering the room. Upon breaking in, they discovered Mr Charles lying face down in a pool of blood.

"We immediately realised that Mr Abeli was dead and alerted the police. Officers arrived, conducted initial scene investigations, and transferred the body to the Morogoro Regional Referral Hospital mortuary," added Mr Joseph.

Commander Kantimbo confirmed that full investigations are ongoing to establish the exact circumstances surrounding the killing, after which appropriate legal action will be taken.