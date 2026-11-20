Dar es Salaam. Investors and miners have been urged to subject rock and soil samples to testing by internationally accredited laboratories before committing funds to mining projects to minimise risks and avoid costly investment decisions based on guesswork.

Scientific analysis helps establish the types and concentrations of minerals in an area, assess their commercial potential and determine appropriate technologies for extraction and processing.

Speaking at the ongoing seventh Tanzania Mining and Investment Conference (TMIC), Nesch Mintech Global founder and executive director Happiness Nesvinga said the laboratory had been providing specialised testing services since 2010 in accordance with the international ISO/IEC 17025 standard.

He said the facility receives rock and soil samples from investors and miners, analyses them and provides results identifying the minerals present, alongside technical advice on suitable processing methods.

“When you want to invest in mining, you can bring us a rock or soil sample so that we can establish the minerals it contains. We analyse it and provide results showing the types of minerals present, together with professional advice on how best to process them,” he said.

Mr Nesvinga said laboratory testing was particularly important when establishing new mines, expanding existing operations and selecting appropriate mining and mineral processing technologies.

He added that reliable scientific data could also support environmental protection and improve safety in mining operations.

“Mineral testing is like the eyes of an investor. It shows you where you are heading, what minerals you have and how best to access them. Mining should not be a business of guesswork or speculation,” he said.

According to him, reliable test results help investors avoid committing capital to areas with insufficient mineral deposits or using unsuitable extraction and processing technologies.

He said certificates issued by internationally accredited laboratories could also support applications for financing by providing technical evidence about the mineral potential of a project.

“When you have test results from an internationally accredited laboratory, you have documentation that can help verify information about your project. This can increase the confidence of banks and other financial institutions when you are seeking capital,” he said.

Mr Nesvinga commended the Ministry of Minerals for its efforts to strengthen mineral exploration in the country, saying research was essential in identifying areas with valuable deposits and promoting investment informed by reliable data.

He said the mineral testing industry had an important role in helping Tanzanians understand that successful mining investment required scientific evidence rather than assumptions.