Mixed feelings as Chadema, CCM meet

By Bakari Kiango More by this Author

Dar es Salaam. The meeting between top leaders of the ruling Chama cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and their counterpart from the main opposition party Chadema has drawn mixed feelings over the future of Tanzania politics.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan who is the CCM chairperson, alongside other party leaders, held talks with a delegation of Chadema leaders led by chairman Freeman Mbowe at the Chamwino State House in Dodoma on Friday during a closed-door meeting.

Also Read: Samia chairs first meeting between CCM, Chadema leaders

President Hassan has resolved to reconcile the nation by having dialogues with the opposition and other political stakeholders.

Although the content of the discussions was not made public, some analysts have highlighted the pros and cons of the meeting with others predicting a brighter political future.

Speaking in separate interviews, they said the move indicates that Tanzania may witness a different wave of politics in the future.

Advertisement

Dr Faraja Kristomus of the University of Dar es Salaam said the meeting, on one side, signals political reconciliation from the long-running tensions between the two sides and raises fears on the other. “It brings hope that the political situation will improve in the future. It is likely that there will be a conducive environment for politics and Chadema’s long-standing demands will be addressed,” he said.

“But on the other hand, some supporters of other opposition parties will think Chadema leaders are selfish for putting their party interests forwards instead of addressing the broader issues raised by all opposition parties. That is because from time to time Chadema has boycotted joint meetings with other parties,” said Dr Kristomus.

He said Chadema leaders will also need to calm down its “young activists who normally believe that Chadema and CCM cannot sit on the same table for good.”

An independent analyst Mr Saidi Msonga, said it’s a good move, although it is too late.

“These kinds of meetings should have started earlier,” he said.

“In the current context, there is no way for the main opposition party to continue isolating itself from political activities. This move will help Chadema to make its contribution to ensuring Tanzania’s politics are going to make a difference,” he said.

Prof Mohamed Bakari of the University of Dar es Salaam said; “Although we do not know what they are talking about, time will tell the truth,” he said.

“The move by Chadema leaders to go as a delegation and meet with President Hassan helps to dispel rumors and conspiracies erupted when one leader had gone to the State House,” he said.

He said the talks between the ruling party and the main opposition party was significant in Tanzania’s politics.

“People are now eagerly waiting to know what they are talking about. If there is good intention and two sides agree, then the Tanzania may witness the upcoming elections being free and fair,” said Prof Bakari.