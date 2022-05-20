Samia chairs first meeting between CCM, Chadema leaders

By Bethsheba Wambura More by this Author

Dodoma. President Samia Suluhu Hassan has on Friday May 20, chaired the first roundtable meeting between Tanzania's ruling party Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) and the main opposition camp Chadema, a move that could signal improved relations between the two political parties.

In the meeting held at the Dodoma State House, Samia led the CCM team as party chairperson, with Mbowe heading Chadema's delegation in a similar capacity.

CCM leaders who attended the meeting include National Vice Chairman, Abdulrahman Kinana (Mainland) and Abdallah Sadallah Mabodi (Zanzibar), Secretary of the CCM Central Committee, Ideology and publicity Secretary, Shaka Hamdu Shaka, among others.

Chadema representatives included party Chairman Freeman Mbowe, Vice Chairman of Zanzibar Saidi Issa Mohamed, General Secretary John Mnyika and some members of the party's Central Committee and Secretariat.

Also in the meeting were Minister of Legal and Constitution Affairs, George Simbachawene and the Attorney General, Dr Eliezer Feleshi.

Earlier, speaking at the Chadema convention, the party's chairman Freeman Mbowe said President Samia Suluhu Hassan made a “special request” for the meeting when he met her for private talks — their second such meeting in just over two months — at State House in Dar es Salaam on May 9.

They met for the first time on March 4, the same day prosecutors dropped terrorism charges against Mr Mbowe after a drawn-out trial during which he and his three co-accused had spent eight months in detention.